5 best quality-of-life improvement mods for Dragon's Dogma 2

Though Dragon's Dogma 2 has faced criticism on PC, there are still many useful, worthwhile mods to consider installing. These will make the game significantly easier in several ways, allowing you to focus on the story instead of spending the bulk of the game dealing with being over-encumbered, not having enough gold, or not getting to potential objectives in time.

While we cannot link some of these mods, we will tell you the official name and where to find them for your Dragon's Dogma 2 PC playthrough. Unfortunately, these do not work on the PlayStation or Xbox Series X|S versions of the game.

Disclaimer: Modding Dragon's Dogma 2 requires players to modify files of the game, which they must do at their own risk.

Mods to install to improve quality-of-life in Dragon's Dogma 2

1) Field of View Increase

Field of Vision mod (Image via LuizCaza/Nexus Mods)

Found on Nexus Mods, Field of View Increase by LuizCaza does exactly what it says on the box: It increases your FOV. This Dragon's Dogma 2 mod will undoubtedly make life easier for people like myself who struggle with motion sickness in games. Right now, this has a 90 FOV version, though the developer did say they’re working on more.

They also recommended REFramework, another mod that will likely have the same feature built-in - which is true. However, I chose this one because it does one thing and does it fairly well. There are times when it will be overridden, though, and it is a bit buggy, so do beware.

2) Fast Travel Pack

Fast Travel Pack mod (Image via XxCRAZYPOTATOxX/Nexus Mods

The Fast Travel Pack mod by XxCRAZYPOTATOxX for Dragon's Dogma 2 adds a wealth of useful travel items to the very first merchant in Melve. This pairs well with mods that reduce encumbrance, so you can travel without worrying about weight at all. You can find this on Nexus Mods as well, and it adds the following items for free at the Melve merchant:

999 Elite & Explorer Camp Kits

999 Wakestones

999 Seeker’s Tokens

999 Ferrystones

These will let you unlock special items faster, rest comfortably, fast travel without stress, and perhaps best of all, revive if you die. Wakestones are incredibly rare in Dragon's Dogma 2, though you can make them by finding Wakestone shards throughout the world.

3) Higher Item Sell Price

Higher Item Sell Price mod (Image via xyzkijl1/Nexus Mods)

xyzkijl1’s Higher Item Sell Price mod for Dragon's Dogma 2 is also a great option for players. It sets the selling price of consumable items/armor/weapons to 1x to 10x the buyable price. This makes it much easier to farm gold compared to traditional methods if you don’t want to go out and fight enemies and complete quests for them.

While this isn’t the best way to adjust item sell price, according to the mod developer, until there’s a way to do it via REFramework, this is the best option. The developer said they may upload a better version later to Nexus Mods.

4) Do Not Be Afraid of Excess Weight

Don't Be Afraid of Excessive Weight mod (Image via J3DOON/Nexus Mods

Throughout my first 30 or so hours of Dragon's Dogma 2, I struggled with encumbrance. It’s so frustrating to constantly juggle inventory. Nexus Mods’ user J3DOON made Do Not Be Afraid of Excess Weight to alleviate that problem and nothing else.

It adjusts the usefulness of the Ring of Accrual, so it increases your weight carry limit to an astonishing amount. It will make carrying around tons of items significantly easier. However, any mods that use itemarmordata.user.2 will not work with this, so be advised before activating this.

5) Earn ‘n’ Cheap Art of Metamorphosis

Early N' Cheap Art of Metamorphosis (Image via SilverErzedes/Nexus Mods)

Many players are frustrated with the microtransactions in Dragon's Dogma 2, so this player-made mod fixes that. Available on Nexus Mods, SilverErzedes put together Early N’ Cheap Art of Metamorphosis. It makes the first merchant in Melve, and Philbert’s in Vernworth offer the Art of Metamorphosis.

Each shop has 99 copies of this book, costing only 10 gold. You can use this mod to get the Art of Metamorphosis book to edit your character without spending 500 Rift Crystals or real money on microtransactions. While this only covers one microtransaction, it is one that has frustrated players since launch.

There are plenty of other useful mods for Dragon's Dogma 2. Even though the game is only a few days old, there are several available, with more undoubtedly coming soon for PC users.