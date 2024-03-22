Your avatars are a major part of playing an RPG, so you might want to know how to edit characters in Dragon's Dogma 2. After all, you might change your mind after initially creating your Arisen and may want to tweak their appearance a bit to your liking. You can change the appearance of your character in Dragon's Dogma 2 after progressing to a certain area.

This article will provide an answer as to how you can customize your Arisen and your main pawn without having to delete your Dragon's Dogma 2 save data to create a new playthrough.

How to edit characters in Dragon's Dogma 2

You can edit characters in Dragon's Dogma 2 after reaching the first main city (Image via Capcom)

After creating your Arisen and first pawn at the start of the game, you will need to visit certain locations to edit characters in Dragon's Dogma 2. Keep playing the game till you reach the first major settlement: Vermund in Vernworth.

Go to the Grand Riftstone of Vermund in this location and talk to the Pawn Guild Vendor beside it to gain access to their shop. Purchase the special tome called Art of Metamorphosis. This item allows you to completely change your character's look. Each tome will cost around 500 RC (Rift Crystals).

Head to one of the Barberie shops which is marked as Scissors on your map. Speak to the shop vendor and select the Modify Appearance option. You can select either the Arisen or your main Pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2. Select the character you want to edit, and you will be taken to the character creator.

You can use the Art of Metamorphosis to edit your character (Image via Capcom)

From here, you can edit the appearance of your character and change any part that you deem necessary. Remember that the use of Art of Metamorphosis is limited, as each time you use the Modify Appearance option, one of the tomes will be consumed. So, make the essential edits when you use one because this resource is very hard to find.

There is also another way to edit characters in Dragon's Dogma 2. However, this will only provide a few cosmetic changes and not alter your entire appearance. You can change the following options for your characters, such as hairstyle, makeup, and marking with a bit of gold. Head to the Barberie and interact with the vendor to execute these changes.

For more Dragon's Dogma 2 content, check out the following articles:

Best PC settings for Dragon's Dogma 2 II How to save your progress II Dragon's Dogma 2 all achievements and trophies II Best early game weapons for mage vocations II How to mark locations on the map in Dragon's Dogma 2 II Best controller settings for Dragon's Dogma 2 II How to fast travel