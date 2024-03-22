Capcom has made some odd design choices with its latest RPG Dragon's Dogma 2, such as not allowing you to delete saves. Despite being an excellent game, performance issues, among other things, have caused the community to vote it to Not Recommended on Steam. The game is currently sitting at Mostly Negative reviews in Valve's online storefront.

You might have rushed your character creation to check the game's performance while staying within Steam's two-hour refund window. If you are satisfied with the performance, you might end up with a character that is either ugly or does not suit your preferences, and you might want to start over. You'll now have an issue on your hands as Capcom has not provided the option to delete saves in Dragon's Dogma 2.

However, fret not Arisen, as we will discuss a few methods using which you can delete saves in Dragon's Dogma 2 and start over your progress on your device.

How to delete saves in Dragon's Dogma 2

Different devices will require different methods to solve this issue. We will discuss how you can delete your saved file and start over again in Dragon's Dogma 2 for its PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S versions for the game in this article.

For Steam Client (PC users)

How to delete saves in Dragon's Dogma 2 for PC (Image via Capcom)

The process to delete your save game if you are on PC can be a little complicated. Here are the simplified steps you can follow if you wish to delete your saved file.

Launch your Steam Client, go to your library, and right-click on Dragon's Dogma 2. Under the General section, disable the Cloud Save.

section, disable the Cloud Save. Navigate to the following path on your PC: C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\userdata\2054970

Open the Remote folder and delete the Win64_save folder.

folder. Go ahead and restart the game. Your save files should have been deleted and you can now restart the game.

For PlayStation 5

How to delete saves in Dragon's Dogma 2 for the PS5 (Image via Capcom)

Thankfully, the process by which you can delete saves for Dragon's Dogma 2 on the PlayStation 5 is quite straightforward.

Go to the main menu for your PS5, then go to Settings.

Under Settings , select Saved Data (PS5)

, select Go to Upload or Delete from Console Storage and select Dragon's Dogma 2. Then, delete your saved files.

and select Dragon's Dogma 2. Then, delete your saved files. If you have Cloud Storage enabled, go to Download or Delete from Cloud Storage and select Dragon's Dogma 2. Delete your saved files.

For Xbox Series X/S

How to delete saves in Dragon's Dogma 2 for Xbox (Image via Capcom)

If you are looking to delete saves in Dragon's Dogma 2 for your Xbox consoles, follow these steps:

From the Xbox home screen, go to My Games & Apps.

Select Dragon's Dogma 2, and press the Options button on your Xbox controller.

on your Xbox controller. Select Manage Games, and then Saved Data. You can then select the files you want to remove.

Hopefully, Capcom (or maybe modders) will add an in-game delete button to simplify the process, as it can be a tad bit complicated for PC users for now.

