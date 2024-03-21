How to save your progress in Dragon's Dogma 2

Early in Dragon's Dogma 2, you’ll be taught one way to save your progress. However, this isn't the only method as you explore this bleak, open world. There are also a few things players should be aware of before loading a file that they are returning to after a while. You can accidentally lose progress this way, so we’re here to help you avoid redoing potential hours of gameplay.

As you explore challenging games like Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll certainly want to save. Whether in the wild or a town, there will always be moments when you need or want to step away from the game. Let’s dive into this function of Capcom’s latest classic.

Save game options in Dragon's Dogma 2

Head to any local inn to record your progress (Image via Capcom)

Early in Dragon's Dogma 2, you’ll learn how to save the game through an inn. The first visit is free, but future entries to inns around the land will get expensive - anywhere from 1,000 to 1,500 gold. This is important, though, because it not only restores the health and stamina of your primary character but all the Pawns traveling with you.

This is an easy way to save, but it can get incredibly expensive, particularly if you often travel from town to town. You don’t want this as your primary method to save the game in Dragon's Dogma 2. Instead, there’s a much easier way that the base tutorial doesn’t bring up. Instead, it only recommends an Inn. This is also where you can change vocations - this game’s version of classes.

To record your progress, whether you want to return to the title screen or keep playing, you can do so via Dragon's Dogma 2’s Pause menu. Here’s where to find it:

Pull up the Pause Menu

Select “System” and then "Save"

Choose the appropriate version for your needs and proceed

Be careful when loading your file (Image via Capcom)

If you’ve made a mistake and want to reload your progress, choose “Return to Title Screen Without Saving." This will let you reload from the starting screen without any issues. Furthermore, it will warn you to prevent accidentally selecting the option.

However, it’s important to remember the last way you recorded your progress when coming back to Dragon's Dogma 2. When you’re on the main menu, you’ll be given an option to load from your last hard save or your last inn visit. If you pick the wrong one, you could lose progress, so keep this in mind.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms. You can learn more about the game in our in-depth review.