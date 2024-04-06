How to find the Dead Ringer in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Dead Ringer in Dragon's Dogma 2 is easily the best weapon that you can get pretty early in the game if you play your cards right. While it does require you to get access to the Mystic Spearhand first, you can get weapons as well as the vocation required to wield it, pretty early, and within the same region and questline, granted you don't waste too much time in Vermund.

However, if you do miss out on grabbing the weapon in the opening hours of the game, you can get it later, albeit after a rather lengthy and challenging boss fight. The Dead Ringer in Dragon's Dogma 2 is basically an end-game weapon that can practically one-shot some of the early-game bosses, that too with its base stats.

Once upgraded, the Dead Ringer goes toe-to-toe with Rhewynt in terms of damage, and if you choose the Battahli upgrade path, far exceeds the latter's knockdown capability. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to get the Dead Ringer in Dragon's Dogma 2.

How to obtain the Dead Ringer in Dragon's Dogma 2?

The Dead Ringer in Dragon's Dogma 2 is a confirmed drop as part of one of the main story quests, that involves seeking out Sigurd at Dragonsbreath Tower. However, if you choose to ignore that quest and proceed to the end-game, or want to get your hands on it way before you arrive at Bakbattahl, you can get the Dead Ringer through other means as well.

The Dead Ringer in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom)

The very first chance you get at grabbing the Dead Ringer is at Melve. After you first arrive at Vermund, you will be given several different quests by Captain Brant. Once you complete a handful of these quests, you will get an optional quest from one of the Vernworth Nobles to deliver a letter to Lennart (the Fighter Maister) at Melve.

The quest involves taking the Oxcart from Vernworth to Melve, defending it and ultimately arriving at Melve to deliver the letter of import. After accepting the quest right when it's given to you, or within the same in-game daytime, you will reach Melve right when the town is under attack by a Lesser Drake.

If you somehow defeat the Lesser Drake here, you'll be rewarded with a ton of XP, Discipline Points for your vocation, Gold, and the Dead Ringer. Additionally, you will receive the Mystic Spearhand vocation as well as its Maister Skill - Wings Asunder for the impossible feat of felling a Drake.

Unfortunately, defeating a Drake that early in the game is nearly impossible on a standard New Game cycle. And even if you deal quite a bit of damage to the Drake, it will eventually fly away, requiring you to defeat it later at the Dragonsbreath Tower to get the Dead Ringer.

However, there's a secret way of easily defeating the Lesser Drake early in Melve. Here's how you can defeat the Lesser Drake in Melve and get the Dead Ringer in Dragon's Dogma 2 early:

As soon as you reach Melve, head straight to the north of the town and inside the broken tower that's adjacent to the Tavern.

Climb up to the top of the tower with at least one of your pawns, and interact with the crossbow situated there.

Instruct your pawn to the directional lever of the weapon (using the Go! command), and take control of the weapon's firing mechanism yourself.

command), and take control of the weapon's firing mechanism yourself. Rotate the weapon to face the Drake, and press and hold the B or Circle button on your controller to charge the weapon.

or button on your controller to charge the weapon. Fire two fully charged bolts at the Lesser Drake to kill it, before it has a chance to fly away.

Once the Drake is killed, head down and towards its corpse to get the Dead Ringer. Also, make sure to interact with Sigurd the Mystic Spearhand Maister to get the vocation and also the Wings Asunder skill.

Expand Tweet

If you missed out on grabbing the Dead Ringer in Dragon's Dogma 2 early, fear not, as you can get it later by defeating the same Drake at Dragonsbreath Tower or at any of the end-game vendors. The weapon costs 56,000 Gold to purchase and isn't available at the Dragon Forge vendor.