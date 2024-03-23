How to easily defeat the Drake in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Drake in Dragon's Dogma 2 is a territorial foe players can encounter early in their adventures. While not the most fearsome beast in Gransys, its fiery breath and powerful claws can quickly send an unprepared Arisen back to the Rift. Unlike the early tutorial encounter with the Medusa, the Drake forces you to contend with a new dimension of combat—the sky.

Don't be fooled by the scales, as a Drake in Dragon's Dogma 2 is more than just a glorified lizard. While each Drake encounter might have its own twists, understanding their commonalities and knowing how to position yourself well is the key to dominating the fight against this lesser dragon.

Tips to easily beat the Drake in Dragon's Dogma 2

While not true dragons, Drakes in Dragon's Dogma 2 are no less fearsome. These territorial wyverns ravage the regions of both Battahl and Vermund, making them a common but challenging encounter throughout your Arisen's journey.

Hitting a Drake's neck deals a lot of damage (Image via Capcom || GameTrailers on YouTube)

Keep your eyes peeled for their imposing silhouettes perched atop cliffs and mountains near rivers, or watch for the telltale flutter of wings in the distance. A Drake in Dragon's Dogma 2 boasts the power of flight, fiery breath that can melt steel, and devastating meteor attacks that rain from the heavens.

Here are a few tips and tricks that will help you take down the flying lizard monster with ease:

Make sure you have a Mage to heal and strengthen the group's defensive and offensive capabilities.

to the group's defensive and offensive capabilities. Magick Archer and Sorcerer vocations are excellent ranged options to use in a fight against a Drake.

and vocations are excellent ranged options to use in a fight against a Drake. When these aerial predators unleash a charged attack, watch for a malevolent glow building within their claws. This is the visual cue of a devastating shower of meteors about to plummet from the sky.

The meteor attack deals devastating damage that can easily overpower your healing capabilities. Your top priority is to evade the attack entirely. Focus on dodging and running until the assault has passed.

Position yourself strategically near the Drake's hind legs to minimize the risk of getting roasted by its fiery breath or shredded by its razor-sharp claws.

to minimize the risk of getting roasted by its fiery breath or shredded by its razor-sharp claws. Climbing on the Drake's back and unleashing a relentless barrage on its neck can also work.

Chip away at the Drake's health through a relentless assault of blade and magic. Once enough damage is dealt, a glowing weak spot will appear on its chest , offering a critical window for maximum damage.

, offering a critical window for maximum damage. When the Drake's weak point is exposed, unleash a torrent of attacks. This vulnerable window lets you inflict significantly more damage than usual, so exploit it ruthlessly.

If you are a Thief , a well-timed Draw and Quarter can deal devastating damage and turn the tide of the battle in your favor.

, a well-timed Draw and Quarter can deal devastating damage and turn the tide of the battle in your favor. A Drake in Dragon's Dogma 2 is vulnerable to ice. Mages can exploit this vulnerability by enchanting your weapons with the chilling power of Ice Affinity. Alternatively, unleashing potent ice spells like Frigor will deal significant damage.

Defeating a Drake in Dragon's Dogma 2 grants you valuable spoils that mark your hard-fought victory. These fallen foes yield Wyrmslife Crystals (20-75, depending on the Drake's strength) and Dragon Scales.

Drake in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom)

Wyrmslife Crystals are your primary reward and can be exchanged with the Dragonforged later in your journey. Dragon Scales, on the other hand, hold the key to upgrading specific endgame equipment, making them incredibly valuable.

However, these rewards are scarce, so use them wisely. Hunting a Drake in Dragon's Dogma 2 may become a necessary evil again if you find yourself running low on these precious materials.

