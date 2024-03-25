The Dragon's Dogma 2 romance system is one of the core features allowing Arisens to fall in love with the various NPCs present in its world. While battling monsters and dragons to save the world is a daily job for the Arisen, a little break and a soft touch of love can help you to immerse in the beautiful lands of Vermund and Battahl.

This Dragon's Dogma 2 romance guide will teach you how your Lovestruck Arisens can romance various NPCs.

Dragon's Dogma 2 romance guide: How Affinity and Relationship work

The Dragon's Dogma 2 romance system lets you bond with various NPCs (Image via Capcom)

To romance an NPC in Dragon's Dogma 2, you must increase their affinity. The best way to do this is by gifting them their favorite gifts. For example, if you want to romance Wilhelmina, you'll need to bring her beautiful things such as flowers.

Some NPCs will also require you to finish certain quests for them and help them out before they fall for you. Each person you romance is different, so their quest can range from a simple fetching venture to a more complicated set of missions.

How to check preferred gifts for NPCs?

Each NPC you encounter will have their choices and preferences. Go to your NPC Notebook tab and check what they like. Their preferred gifts can range from simple bouquets of flowers to expensive gems that you find in the world.

Now, while not all NPCs can be romanced, gifting and raising affinity with people have some side effects that will work in your favor. Merchants will offer you discounts, and some NPCs will blush while they talk to you. At times, you will also find them sending you notes and gifts like ferrystones and wakestones.

Other ways to raise affinity in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Dragon's Dogma 2 romance system has quite a few options to help you quickly raise your affinity. If you're using the Trickster vocation, unlock the Allure Augmentation skill, which helps you to quickly raise your affinity with others.

If you've collected around 30 Seeker's Tokens in Dragon's Dogma 2, trade them for the Eternal Bond Ring to get an increased boost in affinity with whomever you choose to gift this item.

Dragon's Dogma 2 romance guide: All romantic choices

Love is in the air, Arisen (Image via Capcom)

We have found two romanceable options in the game thus far:

Wilhelmina - Resides in Vernsworth

- Resides in Vernsworth Ulrika - Resides in Melve

This part of this Dragon's Dogma 2 romance guide will be updated once we find more people you can have a relationship with. Now, to initiate a romance with either of them, meet them as part of the main storyline. Then, complete a series to quest and complete your love story in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Now, if you do not want to get into a relationship with anyone and want to role-play as a stoic Arisen, visit the brothels and spend time with Courtesans. Each visit will set you back around 20,000 gold, and a scene will play out, implying you had a good night. It is nothing too spicy as you can find in The Witcher 3, though, so don't get your hopes too high.

For more Dragon's Dogma 2 content, check out the following articles:

Best PC settings for Dragon's Dogma 2 II How to save your progress II Best early game weapons for mage vocations II How to mark locations on the map II Best controller settings for Dragon's Dogma 2 II How to fast travel