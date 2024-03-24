Seeker's Tokens are a disk-like item that you can find scattered throughout the landscape of Vermund and Battahl in Dragon's Dogma 2. These tokens act as a currency, and you can exchange them for various rewards, like rare gear, after you collect a set amount. However, collecting them can feel like a chore as there are over 200 Seeker's Tokens in the game.

This article will cover all the Seeker's Token locations in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Note: This article is a work in progress and will be updated as more Seeker's Tokens locations in Dragon's Dogma 2 are discovered.

All Seeker's Tokens locations in Dragon's Dogma 2

Seeker's Tokens are collectibles you can find in Dragon's Dogma 2. (Image via Capcom)

You can find a total of 240 Seeker's Tokens in Dragon's Dogma 2. These are scattered throughout the world, and you can find them sitting in plain sight or hidden in peculiar places that will take a bit of work. Collecting these Tokens will unlock various rewards, from rare pieces of equipment to certain Trophies and Achievements in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Here is the list of known Seeker's Tokens that we have found so far in the game:

Go to the Noble Quarters in Vernworth. Head east till you reach the cemetery and find the Seeker's Token sitting on top of the well in the middle of the area.

Another Seeker's Token can be located on the feet of the statue near the northwest gate of Vernworth.

Climb the Cathedral with the Grand Riftstone in Vernworth to find this Seeker's Token.

Go to the market square's fountain in Vernworth to find the Token.

Climb and walk on the external wall of Vernworth to find this Token.

Cross the river north of Vernworth to find this token on top of a rock.

You can find this one close to the previous location, on the ground near the river.

Go to the east side of the map to the Nameless village. Look around the area to find a campsite. You can find the Seeker's token sitting atop a rock near this location.

Near the Nameless village, you can find a lake. Check around the waters to find the Seeker's Token.

Go to the northeast shore near Vernworth. You will be able to spot a dock. The Seeker's Token should be near this location.

You can find this Seeker's Token inside Trembling Hollow.

You can find two Seeker's Tokens inside the Twilight Cave.

In the Melve region, climb the watch tower, and you can find the Token near the ballista.

Head north from Melve and keep following the shoreline to find the Seeker's Token.

Near the same area, you can find this Seeker Token atop a hill, inside a nest.

Go to the Riftstone northeast of Melve. Head north from here to find the Token near the water body.

Follow the road south of Vernworth till you come across some ruins. Climb the Archway to claim the Seeker's Token.

