How to romance Wilhelmina in Dragon's Dogma 2

Hail Arisen. Love is in the air, and someone has captured your heart. You wonder how you can romance Wilhelmina in Dragon's Dogma 2 as her charm has gotten the better of you. With her charming personality, the Proprietress of the Rose Chateau has become a sweetheart for many players. However, if you want to woo Wilhelmina, you must help her.

For those lovestruck Arisens who have fallen for this beautiful enchantress, this guide will help you bloom your romance with Wilhelmina.

Guide to romance Wilhelmina in Dragon's Dogma 2

You get your sweetheart (Image via Capcom)

Well, Arisen, here we are. You want to romance Wilhelmina in Dragon's Dogma 2, and we want to play Cupid. To romance the Proprietress of the Rose Chateau, you must complete a certain side quest. Offering her gifts also helps increase your bond affinity with her.

After your initial meeting during the quest, Unsettling Encounter, you will receive a Mymecoleon Card that you can use to enter the Rose Chateau. Go to the room with the large door on the first floor to find Wilhelmina. She can be found either in the room or on the balcony.

Talk to her, and you can give her a gift, preferably A Bunch of Flowers. Remember that she loves beautiful things, so choose your gift accordingly. Give her an Eternal Bond Ring if you have it. You can get it by exchanging Seeker's Tokens in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Leave and return a few days later. You will be informed that Wilhelmina is with a client. Go to her room and walk toward the balcony, but do not leave the room. Turn right, and you will spot a picture. Interact with it to peek into the next room, and a cutscene will play out.

You will find Allard asking Wilhelmina to become her personal courtesan, to which she declines. Once he leaves, she will ask you to the room and reveal her plan to murder him. You must assist her if you want to romance Wilhelmina in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Now, this will start the quest: Every Rose Has Its Thorn.

How to complete the quest Every Rose Has Its Thorn

All your efforts to romance Wilhelmina in Dragon's Dogma 2 lead to a good night after all (Image via Capcom)

There are quite a few ways to complete this quest. And your reward? A lovely night and your dream of being able to romance Wilhelmina in Dragon's Dogma 2. You are tasked with retrieving a certain proof that can expose Allard's crimes to the public. After talking to Wilhelmina and starting this quest, do the following.

Head to Sven's quarters in Vernsworth Castle and talk to him.

After doing so, visit Patrick. His house is right beside Allard's home.

Patrick will agree to help you expose Allard's misdeeds. He will lure him out.

When Allard is out of his house, quickly enter his home and use the stairs to go to the first floor. Turn right and enter the first room you come across.

Interact with the picture on the wall, and you will get the proof you need.

Exit Allard's house and go to Stardrop Inn. Talk to Brant to find clues regarding the other evidence, but do not hand over the first piece of proof to him yet.

Head outside the inn and turn right. Keep walking till you come across the Vernworth Pawn's Guild.

Look straight ahead, and you will find a small building. Enter this location to find the second proof.

Hand over both proofs to Brant, with the Murder Report being last.

Select the second option, saying, "I'll have any aid you can give."

Now, go back to Wilhelmina and give her the Murder Report. Keep offering her your aid.

She will take you to Allard. Grab him as Wilhelmina plunges her dagger on his throat.

Jump from the balcony to escape; fortunately, Brant will safely escort you outside.

Visit the Rose Chateau the next day. Your efforts have paid off, Arisen, and now you have completed your mission to romance Wilhelmina in Dragon's Dogma 2.

With that, Arisen, your love story comes to a close as you have reached the end of your quest to romance Wilhelmina in Dragon's Dogma 2.

