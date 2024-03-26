How to create the ultimate Archer Pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2

Dragon's Dogma 2 features a robust Archery system that allows you to deal great damage from safe distances. The standard Archer build is incredibly popular in RPG games, and this is no different in Dragon's Dogma 2. If you're not too keen on being Archers themselves, Pawns are an excellent use of the Vocation, provided you build them right.

Having a well-balanced party of Pawns in Dragon's Dogma 2 is a key step to adventuring. With a lot of Vocations to choose from, you can have support mages and heavy-duty tanks, supplemented by an Archer Pawn.

This article takes a look at how you can create the Ultimate Archer Pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Creating the Ultimate Archer Pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2

1) Starting with the Thief Vocation

The Thief Vocation has a lot of useful skills that the Archer may need (Image via Capcom)

The Vocation system in Dragon's Dogma 2 allows you to freely switch between classes and playstyles. This allows for robust experimentation with Vocations and can lead to some powerful builds.

The switching of Vocations also extends to Pawns. While they are limited only to the Basic set of Vocations, you can build up your Pawns to be proficient in more than one skill tree.

The Thief Vocation complements the Archer extremely well. Skills like Shadow Cloak and Ensare are effective tools that Archers can utilize. Just level the Vocation up to the desired level and then switch to Archery for a hybrid build.

2) Stats and Inclinations

Pawns are an integral part of the Dragon's Dogma 2 experience (Image via Capcom)

Stats in Dragon's Dogma 2 are tied to your Vocations. This means that you cannot freely level up your stats as they switch to match your current Vocations. For Archers, you should look at decent stamina and strength, coupled with some health to avoid damage.

Inclinations are another big part of creating a Pawn. Pawn Inclinations are a returning aspect from the first game. They determine a Pawn's attitude when reacting to situations and encounters. Since Archers like to stay far away from the fight, you should opt for Calm or Kindhearted.

Calm makes your Pawn a level-headed companion, while Kindhearted has the added benefit of drawing less aggro from enemies.

3) Choosing the right skills for your Pawn

As stated earlier, you should look at a hybrid build for any Pawn you're looking to create. Hybrid builds allow your Pawn or character to become markedly more powerful.

Pawns are AI-controlled and do not have a ton of awareness when using their abilities. Choosing skills that require less forethought and planning can provide you with ease of mind. Certain skills and spells do not work well in AI hands so plan accordingly.

Augments like Subtlety and Mettle add beneficial bonuses that can make your Pawn survive the thick of battle. For damage-based skills, look no further than Barrage Shot, Incendiary Shot, and Tarring Shot.

4) Choosing the right Bow for your Archer Pawn

Bows are an Archer's main source of damage. Apart from being the only weapon available to the Archer Vocation, Bows are also smaller in number compared to the other weapons. However, they can be deadly in the right hands.

One of the best Bows found in the game can be obtained quite early. Just travel southwest to the Sacred Arbor and after a little way down the road, you will encounter the Forgotten Tunnel. Here, you will find the Myfyr Elven Bow on the first floor of the dungeon.

Back at Sacred Arbor, a merchant will sell you another great Elven Bow that can be used by your Archer Pawn. The Bow, named Dinistryd, has excellent range and a knockback effect. You can purchase this weapon for 38900 gold pieces from Grisha's Armory.

5) Attire and sharing your Pawn

Fashion is a big part of any RPG experience (Image via Capcom)

Always make sure your Pawn wears the right equipment. As armor is also tied to the Vocations you use, the options are quite sparse.

The Graceful Tunic and the Half-Plate Armor are both great choices for your Archer Pawn. They have good stats and decent status effect reductions, making them ideal for an AI-controlled companion.

You should also look into sharing your Pawn with other Arisen around the world. Doing so nets you valuable RC that you can spend in the game. To have the best chance of your Pawn getting recruited, you can make them look aesthetically pleasing and lean into the fantasy genre of the game.

