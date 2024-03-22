How to plan your build in Dragon's Dogma 2?

Learning to plan your build in Dragon's Dogma 2 can seem overwhelming. The brand new Action RPG by Capcom has different playstyles, weaponry, and magic. Coupled with the dynamic combat mechanics, each of these choices becomes enticing to choose.

To help out newer players, we have compiled a list of things you can do before starting your adventure in Dragon's Dogma 2. This article will focus on some key things you need to know about how Vocations/Classes work, what weapons to use, and a couple more tips to help you get started. Without further ado, here are some ways to start your build in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Vocations and how they work in Dragon's Dogma 2

Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2 are the equivalent of classes in RPGs. Basic Vocations are presented to players when they enter the game for the first time. Melee weapon fans will naturally gravitate towards the Fighter Vocation, but there are a few neat options to choose from.

Four Vocations are available at the start of the game, and you can unlock more as you naturally progress the storyline. Implementing classes in Dragon's Dogma 2 is incredibly versatile and allows for wild experimentation with builds. Players have complete control over how their character is played at any given point in the game.

Starting as a Fighter can have its advantages (Image via Capcom)

For example, you can start with the Fighter Vocation and switch to a Thief or a Mage anytime. You can transfer some of the Fighter abilities as well, allowing for hybrid build options where your imagination is the ceiling.

The Thief Vocation is also good to start off as they come with a Dash/dodge ability. Remember that dodging is not an active mechanic in the game, and only certain Vocations can gain the ability.

The Archer is also a classic build for any RPG experience, and it is no different in Dragon's Dogma 2. Builds specializing in Archery can be effective as the Pawns draw aggro off the player, allowing for free hits at enemy weak points.

To summarize, choosing a Vocation will not lock you into that particular playstyle. The game allows infinite experimentation, so you can mix and match to whatever suits you best.

Weapon Skills, Augments, and Advanced Vocations

Weapon Skills are your bread and butter when planning a build. The list of Weapon Skills is seemingly endless, but as you play through your specific Vocation, you get the hang of how they work.

The Archer Vocation features numerous skills and Augments that make your Archery extremely powerful. From Fast Nock to Elemental projectiles, you can turn your character into a modern-day soldier. It must be noted that Pawns have access to the basic Vocations and not the Advanced vocations. Level up your Pawns' skills to maximize their effectiveness in battle.

Aside from skills that inflict damage, players are advised to pick up their class of support skills that can help them in a pinch. The Theif's Swiftstep skill can be used to avoid an incoming blow or position yourself at a better attack angle.

Moving on to Advanced Vocations: These are only available to the player character and feature a new set of skills and augments. These set the Arisen apart from the rest of the group and are some of the strongest in the game.

Advanced Vocations like the Trickster offer a unique playstyle (Image via Capcom)

Advanced Vocations are best described as hybrid Vocations that feature a mixture of two different playstyles. For example, The Trickster is a combination of Thief and Mage, making them a deadly foe to deal with. With the wide variety of options in-game, players are given a great deal of agency in building and customizing their characters.

New Vocations and Advanced Vocations can be unlocked by any player character if they have the corresponding DCP. As stated earlier, you can even switch up your playstyle for a completely different one mid-game at no cost to damage or levels.

This covers some basic things you need to know before planning your build in Dragon's Dogma 2. You can play the game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows.

