Dragon's Dogma 2 ending explained

The true Dragon's Dogma 2 ending whispers of a legendary Arisen, a champion who defied fate itself. You've battled monstrous wyverns, scaled dizzying heights, and tasted the bitter sting of victory and defeat. But your journey isn't over. One final choice separates you from victory or something far more profound. Dragon's Dogma 2 offers not just an epic conclusion but a tapestry of endings, each woven with threads of sacrifice, redemption, and the very nature of reality.

Do you yearn to claim a king's throne or perhaps break free from the cycle entirely? This guide will explain the path to every fate, unveiling the secrets that lie beyond the dragon's grasp. Prepare to be surprised, Arisen. The legend you forge has not yet been written.

Note: This article contains spoilers regarding the plot of Dragon's Dogma 2. Proceed with caution.

How many Dragon's Dogma 2 endings are there?

The dragon steals your heart, making you the Arisen. (Image via Capcom)

Betrayal and sacrifice collide in the climactic moments of the game. There are two primary Dragon's Dogma 2 endings. Phaesus is a desperate figure yearning to shatter the endless cycle of dragon-wrought destruction. He is not a villain but rather a kindred spirit. His attempt to seize control unravels, leaving you face-to-face with the same dragon that stole your heart.

The dragon that stole your heart lays a twisted proposition before you. Fight, fulfill your Arisen duty, or turn away and abandon the one you hold dearest (depending on whoever your maximum affinity is with). Both paths culminate in a hollow victory - you ascend the throne, yet the cycle persists, an echo of your failure.

But whispers of a hidden truth linger. As you soar through the sky, clinging to the dragon's back, a weapon hums with forgotten purpose - the Godsbane Blade.

Can you break the chains of destiny with a single, desperate act? The answer lies not in victory but in a sacrifice that will leave you breathless with awe and trembling with intrigue, revealing the true Dragon's Dogma 2 ending (or the beginning of it).

What are the Dragon's Dogma 2 endings?

You might have noticed that the home and loading screens for the game say "Dragon's Dogma" and not "Dragon's Dogma 2". Perhaps the sneakiest move Capcom pulled, this is, in fact, a huge revelation hidden in plain sight.

The bad Dragon's Dogma 2 ending

The bad Dragon's Dogma 2 ending. (Image via Capcom || GamersPrey on YouTube)

If you hit the dragon, it’ll fly you to the final battle’s location. Triumph over the dragon leads you through a monumental gateway, and beyond lies a throne room. If you do not interact with anyone, you get to sit on the throne, claiming your rightful reward. The cycle has been preserved, and you await the next one.

But a whisper stirs a chance to defy the preordained. Seek out the Pathfinder at the back before succumbing to the throne's lure. A final conversation unfolds a gateway to a forgotten path.

With a twist of reality, you find yourself hurtling through the sky, back on the dragon's back on your way to the battlefield. This is your gateway, a threshold to the true Dragon's Dogma 2 ending.

The true Dragon's Dogma 2 ending

The Godsbane Blade leads to the true Dragon's Dogma 2 ending. (Image via Capcom || Pure Xbox on YouTube)

While the dragon takes you to the final battlefield, climb down near its glowing heart. Wielding the Godsbane Blade on yourself will shatter the cycle, but a horrifying consequence ripples through the land. This is where Dragon's Dogma 2 begins.

The once-trusted Pathfinder is enraged by your disruption of the cycle and casts you to the Unmoored World. The familiar map you once traversed crumbles, replaced by a desolate expanse shrouded in crimson mist. This world is a twisted reflection where undead creatures fester in every corner, some proving to be harder foes than their original variants.

The corrupted dragon appears. (Image via Capcom || Ark「アーク」on YouTube)

Your only help now is the past Arisens whom you've met throughout the game. On the other hand, the Brine's unforgiving embrace absorbed you for a month, and your most loyal companion, your Pawn, is lost.

Here, amidst the ruins of reality, your true quest unfolds. As your main Pawn is lost, recover your other lost Pawns in Dragon's Dogma 2 and quell the corrupted essence radiating from the crimson pillars. Unite the scattered survivors, a flickering ember of hope in a dying world. Complete various new quests to convince the leaders to support you, and finally, face the ultimate challenge: to end the cycle, to rewrite fate itself.

With the Godsbane Blade held high, you summon the Dragon that fell with you. The beast is now corrupted, a grim reflection of its own descent. In a surprising turn of events, your Pawn transforms – not into a mere companion, but a shadowy drake.

Plunge the Godsbane Blade to complete the true Dragon's Dogma 2 ending. (Image via Capcom || Ark「アーク」on YouTube)

Witness the most epic cutscene ever crafted, a spectacle that unfolds even as the credits roll. In a selfless act that echoes through eternity, your Pawn carves open the dragon's heart, creating the one opening you need. With a hero's strike, you plunge the Godsbane Blade true, severing the cycle that bound the world in darkness.

The world reawakens with the faces of a restored populace. The crazy Arisen from Harve Village sets sail on a boat towards a new horizon, meaning the Brine is no more. You, the Arisen, have become a legend, a whisper on the wind, a symbol of hope etched into the very fabric of reality. The cycle is broken, and a new era dawns. But is it truly the end, or merely a new chapter waiting to be written?

Questions remain

Epilogue in the true Dragon's Dogma 2 ending. (Image via Capcom || Ark「アーク」on YouTube)

Dragon's Dogma 2's finale throws open a chasm of speculation, leaving players teetering on the edge of a breathtaking unknown. The Arisen's fate hangs in the balance. Did they and their loyal Pawn vanish into the crimson oblivion, or did their sacrifice become the cornerstone of a new reality? Unanswered questions remain.

What became of the Pathfinder? The lunatic Arisen sets sail upon a crimson sea. Where is he bound? Has the cycle's shattering echoes reached even his ethereal realm? One thing remains certain: the legend is far from over.

The Dragon's Dogma 2 ending compels us to ponder. The tale may be confusing, but the intrigue is undeniable. We, like the Arisen, stand poised at the precipice of a new, uncharted adventure.

Check out other content related to Dragon's Dogma 2:

How to defeat the Cyclops in DD2 || How to defeat the Chimera in DD2 || How to defeat the Minotaur in DD2 || Dragon's Dogma 2 review