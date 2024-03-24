Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to unlock the Mystic Spearhand vocation

The Mystic Spearhand has grown to be one of the most popular vocations in Dagon’s Dogma 2, especially because of its incredibly cool set of skills and ability animations. It’s one of the specialized vocations in the game, which is “Arisen only” and cannot be equipped onto your main Pawn.

However, the Mystic Spearhand is not something that you will gain access to right off the bat. There is a fair bit of progression you will need to make and conditions to meet if you are looking to unlock it.

Today’s Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide will go over how you can unlock the Mystic Spearhand Vocation.

How to get your hands on the Mystic Spearhand in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To unlock the Mystic Spearhand in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you will first need to meet two conditions:

Discover Melve

Complete Monster Culling

Both of these are a part of the main questline and you will need to progress further in the narrative to meet the conditions for both of them. You will eventually come across Melve in the game, and Monster Culling is the sixth main mission that you receive.

Once you have completed the Culling, here is what you will be required to do:

Make your way back to Venworth and then stay at an Inn and rest for a few days. You can even do this out on your adventures at a campsite.

Now head to Melve, where you will find a dragon having its way with a village. Fight the dragon and force it to leave the town alone. The dragon escapes only after you deal enough damage to it, and fortunately, it’s not going to be too difficult as the villagers will help you out.

Once the dragon leaves, look for an NPC who has a dual spear and is wearing a hood. This NPC’s name is Sigurd, and interact with him to ask about his “manner of fighting.”

Once you exhaust all of his dialogue options, you will be able to automatically unlock the Mystic Spearhand Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2 for yourself.

There is a chance that the dragon will not appear to attack Melve even if you rest a few days and reach the village. Try completing a main mission or some other sub-quests in the meantime. This will likely trigger the event that lets you unlock the Mystic Spearhand vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2