Dragon’s Dogma 2: All crafting recipes and effects

Crafting is one of the core gameplay mechanics in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Not only will it let you make potions that top up your health bar and stamina, but it will also cure you of some of the status effects and ailments that the open world will throw at you.

Additionally, if you are playing the Archer class in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you must craft your own specialized arrow types. While the normal arrows are an inexhaustible resource, special arrows like the Explosive Arrow and the Blighting Arrow are not.

Listed below are all the crafting recipes in Dragon’s Dogma 2, the ingredients needed to make them, and their effects.

Every crafting recipe in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Here are all the crafting recipes in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and their effects:

1) Detoxifying Decoction Potion

Syrupwort Leaf + Pitywort

Effect: Cure blighted debilitation

2) Sobering Tonic

Morningtide + Grandpetal

Effect: Cure unconscious debilitation

3) Warming Salve

Morningtide + Sunbloom

Effect: Cure frostbite debilitation

4) Waking Powder

Grandpetal x2

Effect: Cure sleep debilitation

5) Wicking Remedy

Cinnamon Bark x2

Effect: Cure tarred debilitation

6) Malleating Elixir

Goldthistle + Cinnamon Bark

Effect: Cure petrification debilitation

7) Quenching Syrup

Syrupwort Leaf x2

Effect: Cure the caught fire and torched debilitations

8) Parching Concoction

Hill Beech Bark x2

Effect: Cures drenched debilitation

9) Salubrious Draught

Greenwarish + Any type of fruit

Syrupwort Leaf + Any type of fruit

Effect: Recover a fair amount of health

10) Mincemeat Roborant

Morningtide + Dried Meat

Dried Fish + Morningtide

Dried Fish + Greenwarish

Effect: Recover a great deal of health

11) Fine Fruit Roborant

Nomad’s Dried Fruit + Greenwarish

Nomad’s Dried Fruit + Morningtide

Effect: Recover an immense amount of health

12) Harspud Roborant

Morningtide + Dried Spud

Effect: Recover a great deal of Stamina

13) Mighty Roborant

Fruit Roborant + Cinnamon Bark

Roe Roborant + Cinnamon Bark

Mincemeat Roborant + Cinnamon Bark

Harspud Roborant + Cinnamon Bark

Effect: Cure a great deal of health and stamina

14) Exquisite Roborant

Fruit Roborant + Saurian Tail

Roe Roborant + Saurian Tail

Mincemeat Roborant + Saurian Tail

Harspud Roborant + Saurian Tail

Effect: Restores an astonishing amount of health and stamina

15) Miracle Roborant

Fine Mincemeat Roborant + Saurian Tail

Fine Fruit Roborant + Saurian Tail

Fine Roe Roborant + Saurian Tail

Fine Harspud Roborant + Saurian Tail

Effect: Restores an astonishing amount of health and stamina

16) Lantern Oil

Rotten Shorefish + Rotten Harspud

Rotten Shorefish + Rotten Princess Harspud

Rotten Tideswimmer + Rotten Harspud

Rotten Scarg of Beast + Rotten Harspud

Effect: Refill an empty lantern with oil

17) Tarring Arrow

Withered Branches + Lantern Oil

Effect: Craft a Tarring Arrow

18) Explosive Arrow

Withered Branches + Sunbloom

Effect: Craft an Explosive Arrow

19) Drenching Arrow

Withered Branches + Syrupwort Leaf

Effect: Craft a Drenching Arrow

20) Blighting Arrow

Withered Branches + Asp Toxiscale

Withered Branches + Poison Pinion

Effect: Craft a Blighting Arrow

21) Dried Fruit

Any ripened fruits x2

Effect: Recover a fair amount of health

22) Dried Meat

Aged Scarg of Beast x2

Effect: Recover a fair amount of health

23) Exquisite Dried Meat

Aged Beast-Steak x2

Effect: Recover a fair amount of health

24) Dried Fish

Aged Shorefish x2

Effect: Recover a fair amount of health

25) Exquisite Dried Fish

Aged Tideswimmer x2

Effect: Recover a fair amount of health

26) Dried Spud

Ripened Harspud x2

Effect: Recover a fair amount of stamina

27) Exquisite Dried Spud

Ripened Princess Harspud x2

Effect: Recover a fair amount of stamina

28) Bunch of Flowers

Sunbloom + Noonbloom

Sunbloom + Moonglow

Noonbloom + Moonglow

Effect: Deepens the bond between the giver and receiver

