Dragon’s Dogma 2: All crafting recipes and effects

By Abhishek Mallick
Modified Mar 23, 2024 05:05 GMT
Dragon&rsquo;s Dogma 2 All Crafting Recipes and Effects
Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom)

Crafting is one of the core gameplay mechanics in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Not only will it let you make potions that top up your health bar and stamina, but it will also cure you of some of the status effects and ailments that the open world will throw at you.

Additionally, if you are playing the Archer class in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you must craft your own specialized arrow types. While the normal arrows are an inexhaustible resource, special arrows like the Explosive Arrow and the Blighting Arrow are not.

Listed below are all the crafting recipes in Dragon’s Dogma 2, the ingredients needed to make them, and their effects.

Every crafting recipe in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Here are all the crafting recipes in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and their effects:

1) Detoxifying Decoction Potion

  • Syrupwort Leaf + Pitywort

Effect: Cure blighted debilitation

2) Sobering Tonic

  • Morningtide + Grandpetal

Effect: Cure unconscious debilitation

3) Warming Salve

  • Morningtide + Sunbloom

Effect: Cure frostbite debilitation

4) Waking Powder

  • Grandpetal x2

Effect: Cure sleep debilitation

5) Wicking Remedy

  • Cinnamon Bark x2

Effect: Cure tarred debilitation

6) Malleating Elixir

  • Goldthistle + Cinnamon Bark

Effect: Cure petrification debilitation

7) Quenching Syrup

  • Syrupwort Leaf x2

Effect: Cure the caught fire and torched debilitations

8) Parching Concoction

  • Hill Beech Bark x2

Effect: Cures drenched debilitation

9) Salubrious Draught

  • Greenwarish + Any type of fruit
  • Syrupwort Leaf + Any type of fruit

Effect: Recover a fair amount of health

10) Mincemeat Roborant

  • Morningtide + Dried Meat
  • Dried Fish + Morningtide
  • Dried Fish + Greenwarish

Effect: Recover a great deal of health

11) Fine Fruit Roborant

  • Nomad’s Dried Fruit + Greenwarish
  • Nomad’s Dried Fruit + Morningtide

Effect: Recover an immense amount of health

12) Harspud Roborant

  • Morningtide + Dried Spud

Effect: Recover a great deal of Stamina

13) Mighty Roborant

  • Fruit Roborant + Cinnamon Bark
  • Roe Roborant + Cinnamon Bark
  • Mincemeat Roborant + Cinnamon Bark
  • Harspud Roborant + Cinnamon Bark

Effect: Cure a great deal of health and stamina

14) Exquisite Roborant

  • Fruit Roborant + Saurian Tail
  • Roe Roborant + Saurian Tail
  • Mincemeat Roborant + Saurian Tail
  • Harspud Roborant + Saurian Tail

Effect: Restores an astonishing amount of health and stamina

15) Miracle Roborant

  • Fine Mincemeat Roborant + Saurian Tail
  • Fine Fruit Roborant + Saurian Tail
  • Fine Roe Roborant + Saurian Tail
  • Fine Harspud Roborant + Saurian Tail

Effect: Restores an astonishing amount of health and stamina

16) Lantern Oil

  • Rotten Shorefish + Rotten Harspud
  • Rotten Shorefish + Rotten Princess Harspud
  • Rotten Tideswimmer + Rotten Harspud
  • Rotten Scarg of Beast + Rotten Harspud

Effect: Refill an empty lantern with oil

17) Tarring Arrow

  • Withered Branches + Lantern Oil

Effect: Craft a Tarring Arrow

18) Explosive Arrow

  • Withered Branches + Sunbloom

Effect: Craft an Explosive Arrow

19) Drenching Arrow

  • Withered Branches + Syrupwort Leaf

Effect: Craft a Drenching Arrow

20) Blighting Arrow

  • Withered Branches + Asp Toxiscale
  • Withered Branches + Poison Pinion

Effect: Craft a Blighting Arrow

21) Dried Fruit

  • Any ripened fruits x2

Effect: Recover a fair amount of health

22) Dried Meat

  • Aged Scarg of Beast x2

Effect: Recover a fair amount of health

23) Exquisite Dried Meat

  • Aged Beast-Steak x2

Effect: Recover a fair amount of health

24) Dried Fish

  • Aged Shorefish x2

Effect: Recover a fair amount of health

25) Exquisite Dried Fish

  • Aged Tideswimmer x2

Effect: Recover a fair amount of health

26) Dried Spud

  • Ripened Harspud x2

Effect: Recover a fair amount of stamina

27) Exquisite Dried Spud

  • Ripened Princess Harspud x2

Effect: Recover a fair amount of stamina

28) Bunch of Flowers

  • Sunbloom + Noonbloom
  • Sunbloom + Moonglow
  • Noonbloom + Moonglow

Effect: Deepens the bond between the giver and receiver

Feel free to check out our Dragon's Dogma 2 review to learn more about the game and determine whether it is worth your time.