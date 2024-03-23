Dragon’s Dogma 2: All crafting recipes and effects

Crafting is one of the core gameplay mechanics in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Not only will it let you make potions that top up your health bar and stamina, but it will also cure you of some of the status effects and ailments that the open world will throw at you.
Additionally, if you are playing the Archer class in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you must craft your own specialized arrow types. While the normal arrows are an inexhaustible resource, special arrows like the Explosive Arrow and the Blighting Arrow are not.
Listed below are all the crafting recipes in Dragon’s Dogma 2, the ingredients needed to make them, and their effects.
Every crafting recipe in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Here are all the crafting recipes in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and their effects:
1) Detoxifying Decoction Potion
- Syrupwort Leaf + Pitywort
Effect: Cure blighted debilitation
2) Sobering Tonic
- Morningtide + Grandpetal
Effect: Cure unconscious debilitation
3) Warming Salve
- Morningtide + Sunbloom
Effect: Cure frostbite debilitation
4) Waking Powder
- Grandpetal x2
Effect: Cure sleep debilitation
5) Wicking Remedy
- Cinnamon Bark x2
Effect: Cure tarred debilitation
6) Malleating Elixir
- Goldthistle + Cinnamon Bark
Effect: Cure petrification debilitation
7) Quenching Syrup
- Syrupwort Leaf x2
Effect: Cure the caught fire and torched debilitations
8) Parching Concoction
- Hill Beech Bark x2
Effect: Cures drenched debilitation
9) Salubrious Draught
- Greenwarish + Any type of fruit
- Syrupwort Leaf + Any type of fruit
Effect: Recover a fair amount of health
10) Mincemeat Roborant
- Morningtide + Dried Meat
- Dried Fish + Morningtide
- Dried Fish + Greenwarish
Effect: Recover a great deal of health
11) Fine Fruit Roborant
- Nomad’s Dried Fruit + Greenwarish
- Nomad’s Dried Fruit + Morningtide
Effect: Recover an immense amount of health
12) Harspud Roborant
- Morningtide + Dried Spud
Effect: Recover a great deal of Stamina
13) Mighty Roborant
- Fruit Roborant + Cinnamon Bark
- Roe Roborant + Cinnamon Bark
- Mincemeat Roborant + Cinnamon Bark
- Harspud Roborant + Cinnamon Bark
Effect: Cure a great deal of health and stamina
14) Exquisite Roborant
- Fruit Roborant + Saurian Tail
- Roe Roborant + Saurian Tail
- Mincemeat Roborant + Saurian Tail
- Harspud Roborant + Saurian Tail
Effect: Restores an astonishing amount of health and stamina
15) Miracle Roborant
- Fine Mincemeat Roborant + Saurian Tail
- Fine Fruit Roborant + Saurian Tail
- Fine Roe Roborant + Saurian Tail
- Fine Harspud Roborant + Saurian Tail
Effect: Restores an astonishing amount of health and stamina
16) Lantern Oil
- Rotten Shorefish + Rotten Harspud
- Rotten Shorefish + Rotten Princess Harspud
- Rotten Tideswimmer + Rotten Harspud
- Rotten Scarg of Beast + Rotten Harspud
Effect: Refill an empty lantern with oil
17) Tarring Arrow
- Withered Branches + Lantern Oil
Effect: Craft a Tarring Arrow
18) Explosive Arrow
- Withered Branches + Sunbloom
Effect: Craft an Explosive Arrow
19) Drenching Arrow
- Withered Branches + Syrupwort Leaf
Effect: Craft a Drenching Arrow
20) Blighting Arrow
- Withered Branches + Asp Toxiscale
- Withered Branches + Poison Pinion
Effect: Craft a Blighting Arrow
21) Dried Fruit
- Any ripened fruits x2
Effect: Recover a fair amount of health
22) Dried Meat
- Aged Scarg of Beast x2
Effect: Recover a fair amount of health
23) Exquisite Dried Meat
- Aged Beast-Steak x2
Effect: Recover a fair amount of health
24) Dried Fish
- Aged Shorefish x2
Effect: Recover a fair amount of health
25) Exquisite Dried Fish
- Aged Tideswimmer x2
Effect: Recover a fair amount of health
26) Dried Spud
- Ripened Harspud x2
Effect: Recover a fair amount of stamina
27) Exquisite Dried Spud
- Ripened Princess Harspud x2
Effect: Recover a fair amount of stamina
28) Bunch of Flowers
- Sunbloom + Noonbloom
- Sunbloom + Moonglow
- Noonbloom + Moonglow
Effect: Deepens the bond between the giver and receiver
