How to complete A Case of Sculptor's Block in Dragon's Dogma 2

A Case of Sculptor’s Block is one of Dragon's Dogma 2’s many sidequests. This one can show up at night while exploring the Noble Quarters of Vernworth. A rich man named Klark wants to show off his many statues, but his collection is incomplete. A sculptor in Bakbattahl is supposed to finish one for him, but he’s yet to hear back. Naturally, it falls to the player to sort this out. This can be an incredibly challenging quest to complete, depending on what you do.

You likely won’t be able to complete this quest when you first unlock it, either. If your playthrough is anything like mine, it will likely sit in your quest log for many hours. A Case of Sculptor’s Block cannot be completed in Dragon's Dogma 2 until you can cross the border, so let’s dive into this exciting sidequest.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

How to tackle A Case of Sculptor’s Block in Dragon's Dogma 2

Fulvio desperately needs your help (Image via Capcom)

While walking through the Noble Quarters of Vernworth at night, you’ll pick up the Dragon's Dogma 2 sidequest, A Case of Sculptor’s Block. Klark’s request involves you heading to Battahl and sorting out the final masterpiece for his collection. Once you can get past the Checkpoint in Dragon's Dogma 2 and get into Battahl, this quest will kick off in earnest.

In Battahl, you’ll see a quest marker that leads you to Fulvio’s Workshop. Head there and speak to him, and he’ll request your help in getting this final piece created - a Griffin. He cannot simply craft a statue of one; he needs to see one in the wild. In order to complete A Case of Sculptor’s Block in Dragon's Dogma 2, you need to do one of two things.

You can find the Caliginous Depths here (Image via Capcom)

You can either slowly fight a Griffin to make sure he sees as much of it as possible, or you can defeat the Medusa first. Fulvio will hint that the head of Medusa could turn anything to stone, making the job much easier.

It’s recommended you go and fight the Medusa in Dragon's Dogma 2 - it’s found near the Nera’Battahl Windrift flag in southwest Battahl's Caliginous Depths. Bring a Thief or Warrior to climb on its back, and sever its head, and claim it as a prize.

At this point, meet up with Fulvio in town and let him guide you to the Griffin to complete A Case of Sculptor’s Block.

Use the Medusa Head from your item menu and point it at the Griffin. It will take a few moments, but the huge bird will turn to stone. Otherwise, you have to slowly fight the Griffin, avoid its massive attacks, and keep your allies alive long enough to satisfy Fulvio.

Give him a few days and come back and visit Fulvio again. From there, teleport or take an Oxcart back to Vernworth and watch the final cutscene play out. It’s worth taking the time to do this quest for the 18,500 gold.

Check out our other Dragon's Dogma 2 guides:

Dragon’s Dogma 2 review || Heel of History sidequest || A Veil of Gossamer Clouds sidequest || A Beggar’s Tale sidequest || The Nameless Village quest || The Caged Magistrate quest || Prey for the Pack sidequest