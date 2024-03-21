How to complete The Nameless Village in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Nameless Village is an early quest in Dragon's Dogma 2, but it’s incredibly important. Guard Captain Brant needs the Arisen to go and find proof of someone’s misdeeds, and that involves going to a village off in the wilderness. Very little is known about it, but it will be up to you to go and seek answers. It can be an incredibly confusing mission, because the game gives no hints or tips on what to do.

Even if you have an NPC that has Quest Knowledge, it doesn’t wind up being especially useful, at least not in our experience. However, if you’re stumped on The Nameless Village in Dragon's Dogma 2, here’s what you need to know.

Tips to complete The Nameless Village quest in Dragon's Dogma 2

The nameless village hidden in the leaves (Image via Capcom)

The Nameless Village is one of the main story quests given to you by Guard Captain Brant in Dragon's Dogma 2. He’ll task you with three very important missions, which include looking for a former Magistrate, and of course, slaying annoying monsters. This mission, however, requires you to be clever and look beyond what you see in the world.

It’s worth it to bring a Pawn with you that has Quest Knowledge, which you can do at any of the major Riftstones. It’s not hard to find the village, but that way, an NPC will walk you directly to it without any major difficulties. You can see its location on the map above. Once you get to this town, you’ll notice that NPCs are incredibly short with you - rude, even.

Just head inside to talk to the Thief-Maister, but not everything is as it seems (Image via Capcom)

The villagers will warn you away from The Nameless Village, but ignore that. Instead, run into the town and head uphill to the manor. The Thief-Maister is there, but after talking to him, you won’t gain much information. Leave, and head back downhill, and talk to the Beastern that was tailing you.

She doesn’t appear to be all that helpful, either. Moving on with The Nameless Village in Dragon's Dogma 2 quest, you’ll want to rummage through a few of the houses. One of them has a letter on the table to pick up. Take it back up to the Thief-Maister, who will explain the meaning of “brass.”

This is where we found ourselves stumped at first for The Nameless Village in Dragon's Dogma 2. Near the hilltop manor, you’ll see a ladder on the west side that leads down into a well. There’s a very small obstacle course to complete here - having the Mage vocation’s Levitation makes it a breeze.

Drop down here and complete the short obstacle course (Image via Capcom)

Get to the end, and you’ll find a group of thieves and rogues hanging out. Talk to the main NPC in the room, named Srail. Ask him about the decoy Sovran, about Darragh, and about this place. He’ll inform you that normally they don’t rat out their allies, but the faked Sovran abandoned the village.

You’ll receive a writ of arrest with the false Sovran’s face on it. In addition, you gain the Pilferer’s Handbook item for Thieves. Take this information and head back to Brant whenever you’re ready to complete The Nameless Village in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Learn more about the game in our Dragon's Dogma 2 review. The title is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PCs.