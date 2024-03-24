How to get past Checkpoint City as a Human in Dragon's Dogma 2

For players who started Dragon's Dogma 2 with a Beastern as their Arisen, getting past Checkpoint City between Vermund and Battahl is a no-brainer. However, if you've created your Arisen as a "Human," you might find it quite tricky to get past Checkpoint City, even with the permit given to you by Captain Brant in Vernworth Castle.

While you can skip taking the route through the checkpoint and choose to reach Battahl via the path along the ravine right underneath Checkpoint City, you will be putting yourself at a major disadvantage doing so. Not only is that path quite perilous due to it being a climb down a mountain, but it's also filled with high-level monsters.

Fortunately, there's an easy way to get past Checkpoint City and reach Battahl, even if your Arisen is of Human race. Here's how you can get past Checkpoint City as a Human in Dragon's Dogma 2.

How to get past Checkpoint City and reach Battahl as a Human in Dragon's Dogma 2?

You can reach Checkpoint City quite early in the game if you simply follow the main story quests in Vermund that you get from Captain Brant. Completing Brant's quest up to the point where he asks you to investigate the False Sovran lets you immediately head out to Checkpoint City, and even complete the side quests located there.

You will encounter several Drakes on your way to Battahl if you don't take the direct route from Checkpoint City (Image via Capcom)

However, you won't be able to get past the city borders until you have the permit to do so. To get the permit, you will need to complete all the main story quests in Vermund. Doing so will give you the document you need to cross the gate blocking your way to Battahl.

Unfortunately, the permit Brant gives you is for a Beastern trader, and if your Arisen is of Human race, the guard at the Checkpoint City won't let you get past the gate guarding the direct path to Battahl.

On my first playthrough, I tried to circumvent this by reaching Battahl via the alternate route alongside the ravine underneath the city. However, it wasn't a good idea considering that this path is filled with not only Goblins and powerful Minotaurs but also Drakes, which could easily one-shot me and my entire party. However, you can easily avoid the hassle by simply finding a Beastern Mask in Vermund, which you can also buy from the armor vendor at Checkpoint City.

You get the Masquerade Mask as part of a quest that has you infiltrate a secret royal masquerade in search of the False Sovran (Image via Capcom)

However, if you don't want to spend any gold on a mask that you're never going to use apart from this one instance, you can also get past the Checkpoint City gate by using the Masquerade Mask Captain Brant gives you fairly early in Dragon's Dogma 2 as part of a main story quest that involves infiltrating a royal masquerade.

Make sure you aren't wearing any helmet over the Masquerade Mask, and you will be allowed to get past Checkpoint City gate, no questions asked.

