You will need Formal Raiments in Dragon's Dogma 2 to complete the Stolen Throne side quest. These raiments are important to gain entry to the masquerade ball full of high-society people. Now, you can try to walk into the ball, but the guards will react quickly; they will say you will not be permitted inside due to your current raiments. On some occasions, the guards may even attack you. So, you must get better raiments to progress quickly.

That's where we come in. This article will show you how to get Formal Raiments in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Here's how to get Formal Raiments in Dragon's Dogma 2

No need to stray too far for Formal Raiments (Image via Capcom || YouTube/WoW Quests)

Getting your hands on Formal Raiments in Dragon's Dogma 2 can be extremely easy if you know where to look. Listed below are all the methods to find Formal Raiments:

Loot the chest inside Sven's Chambers.

Loot the chest inside the guest chamber on the second floor.

Visit Philbert's Sundries.

Buying these Raiments would be a waste of money if you don't know how to farm money in Dragon's Dogma 2. Now, equip the Formal Raiments, the Courtly Tunic, and the Courtly Breeches to easily walk past the guards outside the Masquerade ball. You also need to put on the mask received by Captain Brant if you want things to go smoothly.

Where to go after gaining access to the Masquerade Ball

The search for the false Sovran (Image via Capcom || YouTube/WoW Quests)

Even after you get Formal Raiments in Dragon's Dogma 2, the mission inside the Masquerade Ball can be a little confusing. You must find the False Sovran there.

Looking for the Sovran inside the hall will be a big waste of time. You can talk to all the nobles you want, but you should rush to the back of Vernworth Hall. Once here, look for a secret stone passageway. This will be easy to spot since it is in the middle of two small rooms. Just approaching it should be enough to trigger the next cut scene and advance.

You know how to get Formal Raiments in Dragon's Dogma 2. So, feel free to crash the Masquerade Ball and approach the False Sovran for your old pal, Captain Brant.

