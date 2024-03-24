To get the most out of your build, you must rank up your Vocation early in Dragon's Dogma 2. Leveling up your Vocation will allow you to unlock new skills and Augments. While you can accumulate XP for leveling up through almost any activity in the game, the same cannot be said for Vocation XP. So, newcomers to Dragon's Dogma 2 might struggle to get their Vocation ranks up.

However, we've got you covered. This article will show you how to rank up your vocation early in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Here's how to rank up your Vocation early in Dragon's Dogma 2

Taking out enemies is a solid way of racking up DCP (Image via Capcom || YouTube/Khraze Gaming)

If you need XP to level up, almost any activity you undertake in Dragon's Dogma 2 can help. However, Vocation XP or DCP, which is needed to upgrade your Vocation, can only be acquired through combat. So, to rank up your Vocation early in Dragon's Dogma 2, you must cross swords with as many enemies as possible.

Fortunately, the lands of Vermund and Battahl are full of dangerous enemies to take down. But then again, mindlessly roaming around the open world in search of enemies isn't the most enjoyable experience. So, you should consider taking side quests.

Most side quests in the game will require you to go up against some kind of enemy. Therefore, by completing side quests, you can also progress in the game and get some sweet rewards, all while simultaneously accumulating Vocation XP.

However, it wouldn't be wise to take your time while completing side quests in Dragon's Dogma 2. Most of these are time-based and can have unfavorable consequences if you don't finish them on time. This is enough to rank up your vocation early in Dragon's Dogma 2. However, if it is not fast enough, you can try exploring at night.

There are more enemies to farm at night (Image via Capcom)

More often than not, there are more enemies to defeat at night, so you can gain more Vocation XP by doing this. However, your loss gauge might be too far gone at night, so consider setting up a camp if need be.

You must also remember that you can only accumulate DCP, or Vocation XP, for the one you have equipped. So if you're fighting enemies as a Fighter and your Pawn is fighting as a Thief. You will only receive DCP for the Fighter Vocation, while your Pawn gets some for the Thief Vocation.

You can spend your DCP by visiting any Vocation Guild. You are now equipped with all the knowledge you need to rank up your Vocation early in Dragon's Dogma 2.

