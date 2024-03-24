Starting your journey as a lowly Arisen can get you clobbered, so having some solid early-game armor sets in Dragon's Dogma 2 is very important. In this title's later stages, you can find some amazing armor that will allow you to tank almost anything. However, the enemies in Capcom's newest RPG hit hard at all levels, so you need good protective gear from the start.

This article will talk about the best early-game armor sets in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Marcher's Armor

Thief's set

During the first couple of hours in Dragon's Dogma 2, you can get your hands on the Marcher's Armor. This is one of the few complete sets in the game and can be equipped by members of any Vocation.

After you arrive in Venworth, make your way to Venworth Castle. In the Northeast part of this location, you'll be able to spot the Vernworth Castle Gaol Tower. Next to it is a ladder that will take you down a well housing the Marcher's Armor.

There won't be a lot of other sets for you to find during the starting hours. However, you can create the Thief's set by equipping the following pieces:

Falconian Beak - 14,400G

Wildeagle Padded Armor - 20,800G

Beast Leather Breeches - 14,800G

All three pieces are solid and can be paired with other armors as well. Moreover, buying them won't hurt your account if you know how to farm money in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Now that you have some solid early-game armor sets in Dragon's Dogma 2, you'll want to upgrade them. You can do so at any blacksmith. Moreover, if you've been fortunate on your adventures and have come across extra armor, you can give it to your pawn. This will allow both you and your party to be prepared for the many dangers in the lands of Vermund and Battahl.

It is also important to note that armor pieces in the game are tied to Vocations and can't be equipped by just anyone. The Marcher's Armor is an exception to this.

