Getting the true ending in Dragon's Dogma 2 is easily one of the most tricky things in the game, which shouldn't be surprising considering how most of the main quests are designed. Much like any other action role-playing game of the same ilk, Dragon's Dogma 2 features multiple endings depending on the choices you make while playing through the main story.

However, even if you are thorough with your exploration and make every right choice in the main story questline, you can still end up missing out on the true ending of the game. To get the true ending in Dragon's Dogma 2, you need to have access to one of the key items and use it during a pivotal moment in the main story questline.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to get the true ending in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Note: This article contains major story spoilers for Dragon's Dogma 2.

How to unlock the true ending in Dragon's Dogma 2?

The true ending for Dragon's Dogma 2 is hidden behind a secret interaction that you can trigger well ahead of the actual final boss fight with the Dragon. You essentially have to use the Empowered Godsbane Blade at or around the Dragon's heart while you are riding on its back before heading to the final confrontation with the Drake.

The true ending in Dragon's Dogma 2 involves you having to stake the Dragon's heart before the final boss fight (Image via Capcom)

However, given how the sequence is structured, you can miss out on using the Godbane on the Dragon's heart. In this case, you won't be able to get the Unmoored World ending. This process is quite similar to how the secret fourth ending is triggered in Dark Souls 3.

Staking the heart of the Dragon with the Empowered Godsbane Blade teleports the Arisen and their pawn to an alternate dimension, the Unmoored World, where you'll see how the pawns and Arisen have been linked to one another for millennia and how the cycle always continues, regardless of their victory over the Dragon.

If you happen to have fought the final boss and rolled credits before seeing the true ending, you do get another chance at it by visiting the Pathfinder at the Palace and returning to the scene right before you go face-to-face with the Dragon. Do note that the Pathfinder method of getting the true ending only works if you get the Standard ending the first time around.

The true ending in Dragon's Dogma 2 is easily one of the best conclusions to the story, not only for the Arisen themselves but also for the main pawn. If you're itching to know what happens in all the endings, you can check out our Dragon's Dogma 2 endings guide.