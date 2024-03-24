The pawn inclinations in Dragon's Dogma 2 are one of the most important decisions you will be making in the opening hours of the game. Inclinations basically dictate how your pawn will react to your commands and also its personality. Furthermore, inclinations also govern how effective the pawns would be not only in combat but also in exploration.

As such, you would want to find a perfect inclination for your pawn that not only synergizes with your Arisen's combat abilities and vocation but also how you want to tackle the open-world exploration bits of the game. However, if you're a newcomer to the series, choosing the right pawn inclination in Dragon's Dogma 2 can be tricky.

Fortunately, you can change your pawn's inclination at any time during gameplay, granted you have the resources and knowledge that are required to do so.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to change pawn inclinations in Dragon's Dogma 2.

How to change pawn inclinations in Dragon's Dogma 2?

Changing your pawn's inclination is an easy process and can be done fairly early in the game.

Once you complete the tutorial section, i.e., Melve, and proceed to Vermund and then Vernworth Castle, you will be able to access that area's Riftstone and find a vendor right beside it. The Riftstone is right behind the fountain at the center of the marketplace.

At the vendor, you can buy different Rift Incenses, each corresponding to one of the four inclinations. These Rift Incenses cost 2000 Rift Crystals each, which might sound like a lot, but aren't so. Gaining Rift Crystals in Dragon's Dogma 2 is quite easy, and by the time you reach Vernworth, you will have more than 2000 of that currency in your possession.

You can also find Ambivalent Rift Incenses, which give your pawn a random inclination, different from the one they already have. It should be noted that changing inclinations will not affect your pawn's vocation.

What are pawn inclinations in Dragon's Dogma 2?

Pawn inclinations in Dragon's Dogma 2 are basically the factor that determines your pawn's characteristics and how they behave when you give them certain commands or while under certain situations. If you choose Calm or Kindhearted inclinations for your pawn, they will focus more on healing or assisting you instead of engaging enemies themselves.

However, if you choose Simple or Straightforward inclinations, you will find your pawn initiating combat encounters and being more enthusiastic about engaging in battle.

There are a total of four pawn inclinations in Dragon's Dogma 2 to choose from:

Kindhearted : An inclination which, according to the in-game description, is - “Compassionate, devoted, and dutiful. The most obedient sort of Pawn. Favors a balanced approach with an emphasis on support. Quick to aid allies in need.”

: An inclination which, according to the in-game description, is - “Compassionate, devoted, and dutiful. The most obedient sort of Pawn. Favors a balanced approach with an emphasis on support. Quick to aid allies in need.” Calm : An inclination which, according to the in-game description, is - “Rational, shrewd, and strategizing. A Pawn characterized by caution. Favours defense and evasion, employing clever tactics to survive at all costs.”

: An inclination which, according to the in-game description, is - “Rational, shrewd, and strategizing. A Pawn characterized by caution. Favours defense and evasion, employing clever tactics to survive at all costs.” Simple : An inclination which, according to the in-game description, is - “Curious, earnest, and adventurous. A Pawn with their heart on their sleeve. Enjoys exploring and gathering items and is always up for a challenge.”

: An inclination which, according to the in-game description, is - “Curious, earnest, and adventurous. A Pawn with their heart on their sleeve. Enjoys exploring and gathering items and is always up for a challenge.” Straightforward: An inclination which, according to the in-game description, is - “Candid, flippant, and impulsive. A Pawn unbound by precepts. Enjoys the thrill of combat, tackling fierce foes head-on with daring assaults.”

Note that you can only choose inclinations for your main pawn, not the additional pawns you recruit via the open world or the Rift.