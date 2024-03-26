Dragon's Dogma 2 how to get the best early-game armor set

Dragon's Dogma 2 is home to some of the most extravagant and cool-looking armor sets. However, most of these "cool" armor sets are hidden behind either an end-game grind or are extremely costly to purchase in the early-game. And even if you save up enough gold to buy a set, you might want to use it to get better weapons, upgrades, and other combat gear.

However, there's one armor set that you can get pretty early in the game that looks extremely appealing. And guess what? It's free. Unfortunately, the game never explicitly tells you the armor set's location. As such, the only way to stumble upon it is thorough exploration.

Luckily, we have just the guide to help you grab what is easily one of the coolest armor sets in Dragon's Dogma 2, at least until you reach Battahl.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

How to obtain one of the best early-game armor sets in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Marcher's Set in action (Image via Capcom)

The Marcher's Set is one of the best early-game armor sets in Dragon's Dogma 2. It is basically identical to what the Vernworth Knights are wearing, albeit with a cool-looking helmet. The Marcher's Set can be acquired as soon as you reach Vernworth Castle. However, it's locked inside a chest that you can only access after a certain point in the main story.

If you're thorough with your exploration, you will eventually find the Marcher's Set during one of the main story quests, which requires you to infiltrate a royal masquerade party in search of the False Sovran. However, there's another way to get your hands on the armor set as soon as possible.

Here's how you can get the Marcher's Set as soon as you arrive in Vernworth:

As soon as you reach Vernworth, head to the tavern in the central marketplace. You can locate the tavern's gate at the left of the marketplace.

Once you enter the tavern, head straight inside, and you'll find a bench waiting for you to the right.

Sit on the bench and choose Doze off (press the Y or Triangle button on your controller) to pass the time until it's night.

(press the or button on your controller) to pass the time until it's night. During nighttime, head to the tavern counter, and you will find Captain Brant waiting for you there.

Talk to Captain Brant, and he will ask you to converse in private.

Head back to the place with the bench and wait for Captain Brant to arrive there.

Once Brant arrives at the secluded section of the tavern, talk to him and exhaust all his dialog options.

You will have to accept multiple quests from Brant, which also grants you the permit to explore the palace courtyards without getting hunted by the Vernworth Knights.

After that, head north towards the palace.

Once you reach the central courtyard of the palace, head to the right. You will be escorted to an isolated entrance to the palace halls by one of the Knights working for Brant.

Enter through the secret door, and you will find a chest right in front of you.

Interact with the chest to get the Marcher's Set.

The Marcher's Set is not only one of the best-looking armor sets in the game, but it's also one of the best in terms of defensive stats. However, it can only be equipped if you choose Fighter as your starting vocation.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is filled with unique and hidden armor sets that you can unlock simply via exploration without having to shell out an exorbitant amount of gold.

