5 most expensive Free Fire characters in December 2020

Free Fire has reached an unparalleled height during the lockdown phase of 2020 and has been topping the charts as one of the most popular mobile battle royale titles in the esports community. Also, it currently boasts 500 million-plus downloads on the Google Play Store.

The game has an exceptional feature of special characters that possess unique abilities and aid players on the battleground.

There are plenty of characters in Free Fire, and most of them can be purchased from the in-game store using a certain amount of diamonds or gold coins.

This article lists some of the most expensive characters present in the realm of Free Fire in December 2020.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the individual views of the writer. As there are many character choices in Free Fire, it is an individual's choice to play with one or the other according to his/her preference.)

Also read: Free Fire: Three best characters in the game

Top 5 characters that cost a great deal in Free Fire

1) DJ Alok

Advertisement

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is one of the most popular and sought-after characters in Free Fire and has an ability called Drop The Beat. This ability is an active one that creates a 5m aura increasing the ally movement speed by 10% and restoring 5 HP/s for five seconds.

His ability can be boosted to level 6 with character level-up cards. At his highest potential, he can increase the ally movement speed by 15% and restore the HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Alok can be purchased from the in-game store of Free Fire with 599 diamonds.

2) K (Captain Booyah)

K (Captain Booyah) in Free Fire

According to his character description in Free Fire, K is a professor and a jiu-jitsu expert who has an active ability called Master of All.

In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, his allies within a 6m radius get an increment of 500% in the EP conversion rate. Also, in the psychology mode, he can recover 2 EP every three seconds with up to 100 EP. However, the mode switch cooldown takes around 20 seconds.

K is also available in the Store section and can be purchased using 599 diamonds.

3) Jota

Jota in Free Fire

As per his in-game description, Jota is a parkour expert and stuntman who has a passive ability called Sustained Raids.

Advertisement

At its initial level, this ability instantly restores 25HP with every SMG or Shotgun kill but has a short cooldown of five seconds. However, when he is maximized to level 6, he can restore 40HP with each Shotgun or SMG kill.

Jota can be purchased from the store with 499 diamonds.

4) Jai

Jai is a character that was introduced by Free Fire's developers a few seasons ago. He has a passive ability named Raging Reload.

Jai has an impressive ability to automatically reload a gun's magazine by 30% after knocking down an enemy. But, there is a drawback to his ability as the reloading capability is limited to guns that fall under the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG classes.

He can be leveled up to level 6 using character level up cards, which will significantly boost his initial abilities. He can be purchased in the game by spending 499 diamonds.

5) Kapella

Kapella in Free Fire

As per her in-game description, Kapella is a pop singer who has an impressive ability called Healing Song.

Kapella's ability can increase the effects of healing items and skills by a rate of 10%. Also, her ability reduces the ally HP loss when the HP is down by 20%. She can also be leveled up in the game, which will boost the percentage of her skills and abilities.

She can be bought from the in-game store of Free Fire using 499 diamonds.

Also read: Free Fire: 3 best characters in the game