5 best female characters in Free Fire as of December 2020

Free Fire characters are quite different from those in other mobile battle royale games as they have special abilities that help the player on the battleground.

The game currently has 34 characters. Except for Primis and Nulla, each of them has a unique ability that gives the player an added advantage in a match.

This article lists some of the best female characters to use in Free Fire.

Note: This list is not in any particular order. It is a generalized list of the best characters that can help players in the game of Free Fire

Also read: Free Fire: Three best characters in the game

Top 5 female characters to use in Free Fire as of

1) Kapella

Kapella in Free Fire

Advertisement

As her in-game description states, Kapella is a pop singer who has an impressive passive ability called "Healing Song."

Kapella's ability allows her to increase the effects of healing items and skills by 10%. Her ability also reduces the ally HP loss when down by 20%. This character's healing factor will allow players to regenerate their HP faster while being engaged in a gunfight with their enemies, providing them a constant healing source during the fight.

2) Dasha

Dasha in Free Fire

Dasha is the most recent addition to the list of Free Fire characters. She has a passive ability called "Partying On".

Her ability reduces the damage taken from falls by 30% and also reduces the recovery time from falls by 60%. There is also a 6% reduction in the recoil build-up, and the maximum recoil is reduced by the same.

Advertisement

At the highest level, the attributes are affected by 50%, 80%, 10%, and 10%, respectively.

3) A124

A124 in Free Fire

A124 has an active in-game ability called "Thrill of Battle". It quickly converts 25 EP into HP with a cooldown of 90 seconds at the first level. This ability is significantly enhanced with the increase in level.

The character can come into good use during intense combat, with a constant healing source that converts EPs into HPs.

4) Laura

Laura has a passive ability called "Sharp Shooter" which increases the accuracy by 10 when the players are scoped in. When the character is leveled up, the accuracy increases by 30.

This ability is helpful for players who prefer passive gameplay as it enhances the accuracy when they are scoped in.

Advertisement

5) Moco

Moco’s ability, called "Hacker’s Eye", is one of the most unique ones in Free Fire. The passive ability tags enemies that are shot for two seconds at the base level. As the players level up the ability, the duration of the tag increases.

This ability helps players to locate enemies and is very useful for any mode of gameplay in Free Fire.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.