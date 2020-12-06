5 best female characters in Free Fire for Ranked mode

The characters in Free Fire have become the most popular and sought-after feature of the game. The title currently offers 34 characters, and except for Primis and Nulla, each of them has a special and unique ability.

The ranked mode in Free Fire truly describes a player's credibility in the game, and players must choose the best characters to utilize them at their full potential during a ranked match.

Along with male characters, there are plenty of female characters present in the realm of Free Fire. This article lists the best female characters to use in Free Fire's Ranked mode.

Note: This list is not in any particular order. It is a generalized list of the best characters that can help players in the ranked mode.

Top 5 female characters to use in Free Fire's Ranked mode

1) Dasha

Dasha in Free Fire

Dasha is the most recent addition to the list of characters. She has a passive ability, which is called "Partying On."

Her ability reduces the damage taken by fall by 30% and also reduces the recovery time from fall by 60%. Alongside this, there is a 6% reduction in the recoil build-up, and the maximum recoil is reduced by the same.

At the highest level, the attributes are affected by 50%, 80%, 10%, and 10%, respectively.

Using Dasha during ranked matches will be of great help for players and will provide a significant amount of lessened recoil and reduced fall damage.

2) A124

A124 in Free Fire

A124 has an active in-game ability, which is called "Thrill of Battle." It quickly converts 25 EP into HP with a cooldown of 90 seconds at the first level. It is significantly enhanced with the increase in level.

The character can come into use during combats in ranked matches, with a constant healing source of converting the EPs into HPs.

3) Laura

Laura in Free Fire

Laura has a passive ability called "Sharp Shooter." It increases the accuracy by 10 when the players are scoped in. As the character is leveled up, its ability improves, and the accuracy is increased by 30 while the users are scoped in.

This ability is helpful for users who prefer passive gameplay, as it enhances the accuracy while players are scoped in. It provides many advantages for players to take accurate shots and knock down the enemy on the ground.

4) Moco

Moco in Free Fire

Moco’s ability "Hacker’s Eye" is one of the most unique ones in the game. The passive ability tags the enemies that are shot for two seconds at the base level; as the players level up the ability, the duration of the tag increases.

This ability aids the users in locating the enemies and is very useful for a ranked match gameplay.

5) Kapella

Kapella in Free Fire

Last but not least, Kapella is one of the great choices for the Ranked mode. As her in-game description states, Kapella is a pop singer who has an impressive passive ability called "Healing Song."

Kapella's ability allows her to increase the effects of healing items and skills by 10%. Her ability also reduces the ally HP loss when down by 20%. This character's healing factor will allow players to regenerate their HP faster while being engaged in a gunfight with their enemies, providing them a constant healing source during the fight.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.