5 best female Free Fire characters in January 2021

Free Fire has established itself as one of the most popular games in the mobile battle royale genre.

The game has several characters with special abilities. These abilities give players a significant advantage on the virtual battleground.

This article lists some of the best female characters available in the game in January 2021.

(Note: This list is not in any particular order. It is a generalized list.)

Best female characters that players can use in Free Fire in January 2021

#1 A124

A124 has an active in-game ability called Thrill of Battle. This ability allows her to quickly convert 25 EP into HP with a cooldown of 90 seconds at the first level.

Thrill of Battle is enhanced with the increase in the level of the character.

#2 Laura

Laura has a passive ability called Sharp Shooter, which increases accuracy by 10 when players are scoped in.

As the character is leveled up, her ability improves, and the accuracy is increased by 30 while players are scoped in.

#3 Moco

Moco in Free Fire

Moco’s ability is called Hacker’s Eye. It is a passive ability that tags enemies that are shot for two seconds at the base level.

As the players level up the ability, the duration of the tag increases.

#4 Kapella

Kapella in Free Fire

Kapella has an impressive passive ability called Healing Song. This ability allows her to increase the effects of healing items and skills by 10%.

Her ability also reduces the ally HP loss when down by 20%.

#5. Dasha

Dasha in Free Fire

Dasha's ability called Partying On reduces the damage taken by falls by 30% and decreases the recovery time from falls by 60%.

There is also a 6% reduction in the recoil build-up, and the maximum recoil is reduced by the same.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.