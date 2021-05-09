5 best female Free Fire characters in May 2021

Characters in Free Fire play an important role in a match because they have unique powers to help players defeat their enemies on the virtual battlefield.

After the OB27 update, there are 39 characters in Free Fire, both male and female. Following the new patch, this article lists some of the best female characters in Free Fire as of May 2021.

Note: This list does not rank the characters in a particular order.

Best female Free Fire characters in May 2021

#1 - A124

A124 in Free Fire

The Thrill of Battle is an aggressive skill of A124. This ability can convert 20 EP (Energy Points) into HP (Health Points) in four seconds at its most basic level (level 1). It has a cooldown of 10 seconds.

This ability is beneficial for Clash Squad as well as ranked mode matches.

#2 - Steffie

Steffie possesses a skill called Painted Refuge. At its default stage, this skill generates graffiti that reduces explosion damage by 15% and bullet damage by 5% for five seconds. The CD is of 45 seconds, and the results do not stack.

Steffie's ability improves as she progresses in Free Fire. This is a great ability for both aggressive as well as passive players.

#3 - Shani

Shani possesses the ability called Gear Recycle. This power, at its most basic level, restores 10 armor durability after each kill.

Shani's skill restores armor longevity by 20 per kill when leveled up to level 6. This is a remarkable skill for aggressive players in Clash Squad mode.

#4 - Moco

Moco in Free Fire

Moco possesses a skill known as Hacker's Eye. These skill tags shot enemies at the most basic level and shared their location information with teammates for two seconds.

Her skill improves, and the tag length increases as she progresses through her levels.

#5 - Laura

Laura in Free Fire

Sharp Shooter is Laura's passive skill. It improves the precision of every firearm by 10 when players scope in the ADS.

At level 6, her talent improves a weapon's accuracy by 30 when scoped in. It is a very beneficial character for beginners and for players who like using Snipers.

