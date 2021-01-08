5 best female Free Fire characters for ranked mode in January 2021

The characters in Free Fire are one of the most pursued elements of the game. The title currently offers 35 characters, and aside from Primis and Nulla, every one of them has an exceptional ability.

Alongside male characters, there are many female characters present in the domain of Free Fire. This article lists the best female characters to use in Free Fire's ranked mode.

Note: This list is not in any particular order. It is a generalized list.

Top 5 female characters to use in Free Fire's ranked mode in 2021

#1 - A124

A124 has an active in-game ability called "Thrill of Battle." It quickly converts 25 EP into HP with a cooldown of 90 seconds at the first level. It is significantly enhanced with the increase in level.

The character can be utilized during battles, with a steady source of changing over EPs into HPs.

#2 - Kapella

Kapella is a pop singer who has an impressive passive ability called "Healing Song."

Kapella's ability allows her to increase the effects of healing items and skills by 10%. Her ability also reduces the ally HP loss when down by 20%. This healing skill will allow players to recover their HP quicker while being occupied with a gunfight with their enemies.

#3 - Moco

Moco in Free Fire

Moco’s ability "Hacker’s Eye" is one of the most distinctive ones in the game. The passive ability tags the enemies that are shot for two seconds at Moco's initial level; as the players level up the ability, the duration of the tag increases.

This ability aids the users in finding the enemies and is very beneficial for a ranked mode match.

#4 - Laura

Laura in Free Fire

Laura has a passive capacity called "Sharp Shooter." It builds the accuracy by 10 when the players are scoped in. As the character is stepped up, its capacity improves, and the accuracy is increased by 30 while the gamers are scoped in.

It is a very beneficial ability for the players to have. It helps the players to knock down the opponents by taking accurate shots.

#5 - Dasha

Dasha in Free Fire

Dasha has a useful passive ability called "Partying On." Her ability reduces the damage taken by fall by 30% and also reduces the recovery time from fall by 60%. Alongside this, there is a 6% reduction in the recoil build-up, and the maximum recoil is reduced by the same.

At the highest level, the attributes are affected by 50%, 80%, 10%, and 10%, respectively.

Utilizing Dasha during ranked matches will be of incredible assistance for players and will give a lot of lesser recoil and decreased fall damage.

