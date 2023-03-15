5 best female protagonists in open-world games

Female protagonists have been at the helm of many games. From female Commander Shepherd to Lara Croft in Tomb Raider games, almost every one of them has carved a special place in players' hearts.

In the case of open-world games, it becomes all the more imperative to have top-notch female protagonists to keep players engaged throughout the game’s duration. There are many female protagonists who are not only intriguing characters but also evolve with the story and enhance the narrative experience.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Aloy, Ciri, and three other amazing female protagonists in open-world games

1) Aloy (Horizon Zero Dawn & Forbidden West)

Horizon Zero Dawn revitalized the open-world genre by introducing a post-apocalyptic setting, which is a great combination of futuristic and traditional tribal aesthetics. The animals are robotic, and they co-exist with the human race, which is divided into tribes. Aloy manages to stand out in this unique world, and players embark on a journey of discovering her role in rebuilding the world.

Aloy is treated as an outcast in the early sections of the first game, but it all changes as one progresses the storyline. She finds a mysterious device during one of her childhood escapades, which enables her to override a slew of animal machines in the open world.

With every mission, Aloy's status and worldview shift to a new high, and she is eventually hailed as a formidable guardian of the new world.

2) Ciri (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the best open-world games of this generation, and much of the credit goes to its characters.

Ciri is a female protagonist who is inherently powerful yet desperate to escape her fate. While Geralt is a playable character for most of the game, Ciri’s appearance is impactful in the long run.

Although Ciri wields a power that she isn't well aware of, her demeanor is still humble, and her longing for Kaer Morhen and other Witchers reflects her strong values. Over the course of some events in the game, she realizes that running isn't an option anymore and that facing threats is the best way to protect the one she holds dearest.

3) 2B (NieR: Automata)

The female protagonist in NieR: Automata has a unique appearance with a black dress and a blindfold on her eyes.

2B is a robot/android and starts off devoid of any feelings. She is only concerned with successfully completing the tasks she receives from her superiors.

It comes as a pleasant surprise to players when 2B begins to show emotions that stray away from the expectations that they have of her. This makes her one of the most endearing female protagonists in open-world games.

4) Evie Frye (Assassins Creed Syndicate)

The Assassin’s Creed series has had many female protagonists, but Evie Frye is the most memorable of them all. Players are given the option to play as both Jacob and Evie Frye, depending on the mission requirements or their personal preference.

While Jacob is inclined to start a brawl and solve things with force, Evie has a nuanced approach. Her methodical temperament is reflected in her skill tree, as players can wreak havoc on enemies using her silent assassination skills.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate is set in the Victorian era of London, and Evie aims to dismantle the Templars by securing the mysterious artifact known as the Shroud of Eden.

5) V (Cyberpunk 2077)

While Cyberpunk 2077 had a troubled launch, its excellent voice acting and world aesthetics were its saving grace. Players can delve into the game with a male or a female character, both named V. The female V is one of the best voice-acted female protagonists in open-world games. She has a unique charm and flair that fits the futuristic setting.

V starts off with a carefree attitude and the determination to become the greatest mercenary in the Night City. Her priorities change after some major events in Cyberpunk 2077, which leads her to rethink the goals she has been chasing.

V's banter with Keanu Reeves and her cautiously helpful attitude will keep the player interested in progressing the plot and uncovering the evil Corpo plans.

Besides open-world games, many genres have memorable and well-written female protagonists. This includes Clementine from Telltale's Walking Dead series and Female Commander Shepherd from Mass Effect.

