5 best fighting games you should buy during Steam Autumn Sale 2023

2023 was an excellent year for fighting games, and the Steam Autumn Sale 2023 reflects that. Though not all these games were released this year, many received great updates or are setting you up to succeed in a future game in 2024. This is not the exclusive list of all fighting games on sale on Valve’s platform but is the most interesting one to us that will give you the most bang for your buck.

2024 promises to be an even better year for fighting games, if that’s even possible, and the Steam Autumn Sale has some great deals going on. This list reflects the base game, but if there’s a great deal on collector/deluxe editions, we’ll highlight those too.

Best fighting games to buy during Steam Autumn Sale 2023

1) Street Fighter 6 (34% off at $39.59)

Street Fighter 6, for my money, was the best fighting game of 2023. It’s not on a massive sale during the Steam Autumn Sale 2023, but 40 dollars for this massive game isn’t too bad. With tons of characters, amazing netplay, and so many options for online gameplay, there’s so much to love about Street Fighter 6.

Whether you want to just play in the lobby and relive that arcade fighting game feel or play the single-player World Warrior mode, there’s something for you in this game. The Deluxe and Ultimate Editions come with more characters and content and run for $63.74 and $83.99, respectively.

2) Tekken 7 (75% off at $9.99)

While I prefer 2D fighting games, Tekken 7 really captured my attention when it first launched. That might be because I was able to play as Akuma, and he felt so much like I was playing Street Fighter again. Even though Tekken 8 is coming out in 2024, it’s worth spending some cash to pick up this game during the Steam Autumn Sale.

The basics and fundamentals you learn in Tekken 7 will carry over in some form to the next game, making it a great training tool. Or you can spend $20 and get all four season passes and the bonus DLC of Eliza, which normally retails for $109 on Steam. It’s the premiere 3D fighter, and you shouldn’t miss out on this incredible fighting game.

3) KOF XV (75% off at $14.99)

King of Fighters is a fighting game franchise that I’ve wanted to be good at for years now. I love playing it at a basic, casual level, but the combos and special inputs have always felt a bit much for me. However, for $15, it’s a steal during the Steam Autumn Sale 2023.

It has a solid roster, tight fighting game mechanics, and beautiful visuals. Not every KOF game over the last couple of years has been well received, but KOF XV is an amazing fighting game and worth playing for fans and newcomers alike. If you want all the content, $21.24 is the price of the Deluxe Edition.

4) Guilty Gear -Strive- (50% off at $19.99)

If I can’t get a new BlazBlue game, Guilty Gear will do. If there’s anything ArcSys Works can do, it’s put out an incredible fighting game. One of the premiere anime fighters, Guilty Gear -Strive- teaches players how to balance playing aggressively and defensively. That balance is key to being successful in fighting games, so consider this as a solid purchase.

It’s on sale during the Steam Autumn Sale 2023, and while the Daredevil Edition is quite pricey at $74.99, it comes with stages, characters, extra colors, and much more. If you want an anime fighter that’s not constant aggression, this is your game.

5) DNF Duel (60% off at $19.99)

DNF Duel is a game that I wanted to see ever since coming in contact with the Dungeon and Fighter RPG. The characters all felt like they’d fit perfectly in a fighting game. While the game had a bit of a rocky start, it’s really come a long way since its launch.

$20 isn’t a steep asking price during the Steam Autumn Sale, either. Unfortunately, there are no bundles on sale at this time, so you’d only be getting the base game at a discounted price. That could change later in the year, however.

Several other fighting games are on sale during the Steam Autumn Sale 2023, so no matter what kind of fighter you’re seeking, odds are that one will be discounted.