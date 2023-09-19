Tekken 8 October 2023 Closed Beta Test: Release date and time for all regions, how to apply, and more

Tekken 8's official release date of January 2024 was confirmed by Bandai Namco previously, and now they've announced a Closed Beta Test from October 20 to October 23. It will be available on multiple platforms, including PC, Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5. Throughout the test, cross-play will also be available. Furthermore, it will feature new playable characters as well.

During Evo 2023, the Tekken Fight Lounge was unveiled as the game's social hub. The Closed Beta will introduce this feature, along with three primary modes: Battle Tutorial, Ranked Match, and Quick Match.

Series stalwart Feng Wei has been confirmed as a playable character for the latest incarnation of Tekken as part of the announcement of a network test. This eagerly anticipated test features a total of 19 characters, including Feng, Azucena, and Raven, along with the original sixteen characters from July's closed beta.

The release date countdown for Tekken 8's Closed Beta Test is shown below:

Tekken 8 October 2023 Closed Beta Test Release date and time for all regions

On Friday, October 20 at 10 am CEST, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Steam will have access to the Tekken 8 Closed Beta Test. Subsequently, it will come to an end on Monday, October 23, at 9 am CEST.

That said, on October 21, there will be a scheduled maintenance window from 10 am to 1 pm CEST. Any unanticipated maintenance problems and ancillary details will be posted on TEKKEN's X channel (formerly Twitter).

The Closed Beta's starting time and date for all regions are mentioned below:

Region Date Time New York (EST) October 20 4 am Los Angeles (PDT) October 20 1 am Mexico City (CST) October 20 3 am Brasilia (BRT) October 20 5 am London (BST) October 20 9 am Paris (CEST) October 20 10 am Johannesburg (SAST) October 20 10 am New Delhi (IST) October 20 1:30 pm Dubai (GST) October 20 12 pm Seoul (KST) October 20 5 pm Sydney (AEST) October 20 6 pm

How to apply for the Tekken 8 October 2023 Closed Beta Test?

As Tekken's Closed Beta Test is set to hit on October 20, interested gamers can sign up for it. The registration period is from Tuesday, September 19 at 3 pm CEST to Wednesday, October 11 at 9 am CEST.

If you're interested, you can navigate to the game's official website, create an account there, and apply for the Closed Beta.

Before registering, these are some of the facets you should keep in mind:

Each person can access only one application.

The Closed Beta Test directly welcomes those who took part in the Closed Network Test during July, and there's no requirement to reapply.

The transfer, purchase, sale, or lending of the Closed Beta Test software or access credentials is strictly prohibited. Sharing the software or credentials with others is a violation of the terms and conditions.

The saved data won't be carried over from this Closed Beta to the final release of the game.

Tekken 8 is set to officially release on January 26, 2024, for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Series S.