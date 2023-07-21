Tekken 8 beta network error A-10704-10005-2: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

The Tekken 8 beta test is not live for the PlayStation 5, and while many are being able to enjoy parts of the upcoming franchise entry, some seem to be encountering error code A-10704-10005-2. Whenever this performance issue occurs, players are either not being able to make their way inside the game or are automatically disconnected from it while in the match.

What makes this issue one of the most annoying to deal with is the fact that A-10704-10005-2 is a network error and usually occurs when there is something wrong with the Tekken servers themselves.

While there is no permanent solution to the problem, there are a few temporary workarounds that players were able to try that helped deal with the error in the game.

Hence, today’s guide will go over some of the things that you will be able to do in order to deal with the A-10704-10005-2 error code in Tekken 8.

Fixing the A-10704-10005-2 error code in Tekken 8

TEKKEN @TEKKEN



16 characters.

5 stages.

Full-on power & destruction.



Come and get it in the



Registration is now open: pic.twitter.com/LrHUsPVsvt It's time to get this show on the road 🥊16 characters.5 stages.Full-on power & destruction.Come and get it in the #TEKKEN8 Closed Network Test, starting on July 21st, 2023!Registration is now open: bnent.eu/Tekken8CNT

As mentioned, there is no permanent solution that you will be able to try out in order to deal with the A-10704-10005-2 error code in Tekken 8 beta. That said, here are a few workarounds that you will be able to try and deal with the issue in the game.

1) Restart the game

While it may not look like much of a fix, many of the beta testers have claimed that by restarting the game a couple of times, they could eventually deal with the A-10704-10005-2 error. However, this is only a temporary solution that you can tap into, as the error might likely occur again once you are in the match.

2) Check your connectivity

As A-10704-10005-2 is a network error, you might want to check your internet connectivity when trying to solve this issue. Try restarting your router to check if you are being able to get a smoother gameplay experience.

Your connectivity is likely the real issue here when it comes to the error popping up, hence restarting the router or calling your internet provider might deal with the error.

TEKKEN @TEKKEN Warriors,



We have identified an issue where some users cannot play the game due to a network error (A-10704-10005-2).



To fix this issue, a server maintenance is currently ongoing. The servers should be back up at 11:00 JST / 16:00 CEST / 07:00 PDT.



Thank you for your patience.

3) Wait for a patch

The Tekken 8 developers are aware of the A-10704-10005-2 error that many are facing with the game. They have even addressed it recently, which is why they are coming up with a hotfix that will be looking to deal with the performance bug.

When the new version is out, you might need to search for the latest patch and download it onto your systems.