Tekken 8 beta network error A-10704-10005-2: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

The Tekken 8 beta test is not live for the PlayStation 5, and while many are being able to enjoy parts of the upcoming franchise entry, some seem to be encountering error code A-10704-10005-2. Whenever this performance issue occurs, players are either not being able to make their way inside the game or are automatically disconnected from it while in the match.
What makes this issue one of the most annoying to deal with is the fact that A-10704-10005-2 is a network error and usually occurs when there is something wrong with the Tekken servers themselves.
While there is no permanent solution to the problem, there are a few temporary workarounds that players were able to try that helped deal with the error in the game.
Hence, today’s guide will go over some of the things that you will be able to do in order to deal with the A-10704-10005-2 error code in Tekken 8.
Fixing the A-10704-10005-2 error code in Tekken 8
As mentioned, there is no permanent solution that you will be able to try out in order to deal with the A-10704-10005-2 error code in Tekken 8 beta. That said, here are a few workarounds that you will be able to try and deal with the issue in the game.
1) Restart the game
While it may not look like much of a fix, many of the beta testers have claimed that by restarting the game a couple of times, they could eventually deal with the A-10704-10005-2 error. However, this is only a temporary solution that you can tap into, as the error might likely occur again once you are in the match.
2) Check your connectivity
As A-10704-10005-2 is a network error, you might want to check your internet connectivity when trying to solve this issue. Try restarting your router to check if you are being able to get a smoother gameplay experience.
Your connectivity is likely the real issue here when it comes to the error popping up, hence restarting the router or calling your internet provider might deal with the error.
3) Wait for a patch
The Tekken 8 developers are aware of the A-10704-10005-2 error that many are facing with the game. They have even addressed it recently, which is why they are coming up with a hotfix that will be looking to deal with the performance bug.
When the new version is out, you might need to search for the latest patch and download it onto your systems.