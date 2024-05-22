5 best Final Fantasy games on the PS2

Final Fantasy is a franchise that has been ruling the hearts of gamers for three decades at this point. The series started all the way back in 1987 and has seen 16 mainline entries and many spin-offs over the years. The lore of Final Fantasy is vast and there are a lot of games that you need to play if you want to catch up and understand what is exactly going on.

The franchise is still active, with the most recent mainline entry Final Fantasy XVI released in 2023. With the release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth recently, we decided to take a look at the best Final Fantasy games from the PS2 era.

Note: This list is subjective, reflects the author's opinions, and is not in any particular order.

These Final Fantasy games from the PS2 era are some of the best in the franchise.

1) Final Fantasy X

Final Fantasy X featured fully 3D backgrounds (Image via Square)

The 10th entry in the Final Fantasy franchise was released back in 2001 for the PS2 to critical acclaim. Final Fantasy X is a game that explores the themes of sacrifice and hope with our main characters Tidus and Yuna. The gameplay of this entry introduced the CTB (Conditional Turn-based Battle) system that allowed the players to apply strategies and logic before attacking.

Final Fantasy X on the PS2 was the first entry in the franchise to use fully 3D environments instead of pre-rendered backgrounds. The game also featured voice acting and a storytelling experience which might not hold up today, but it was exceptional for its time. Even after 23 years, Final Fantasy X holds a special place in gaming history.

2) Final Fantasy XII

Final Fantasy XII had stunning visuals (Image via Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 12 was the 12th mainline entry in the franchise released in 2006 for the PS2. The story of the game is set in Ivalice and has a variety of interesting characters. You follow the stories of Vaan and Ashe as you journey through the game to lead a rebellion against the odds and liberate the kingdom of Dalmasca.

Final Fantasy XII had an Active Dimension Battle (ADB) system that seamlessly blended real-time and turn-based combat. It also had amazing visuals and environments that were well-detailed for a PS2 game. The soundtrack of the game only added to the experience, making the combat feel immersive and epic. The improvements over its predecessors were significant enough to make Final Fantasy XII a PS2 classic.

3) Final Fantasy X-2

Final Fantasy X-2 was a direct sequel to Final Fantasy X (Image via Square Enix)

Final Fantasy X-2 was released for the PS2 back in 2003 as a direct sequel to Final Fantasy X. The game follows the story of Yuna, Rikku, and Paine who are trying to find Tidus. Compared to Final Fantasy X, the story here has a lighter tone and is more on the adventure side of things, making it a perfect game if you want to sit back and relax.

While this entry was not a mainline title, it did not hesitate to introduce the Dressphere system, which allowed your characters to switch their classes in the middle of battle. Unlike the previous entries in the Final Fantasy series, the combat here was fast-paced and focused. The graphics remained largely unchanged since it was made using the same engine as Final Fantasy X.

4) Final Fantasy XI

Final Fantasy XI brought the online experience to the PS2 (Image via Square Enix)

Final Fantasy XI was released for the PS2 back in 2002 as an MMORPG. This was huge for its time as only a small number of PS2 titles supported online play and Final Fantasy XI was the first game in the series to bring that to the PS2 consoles. The story of this game takes place in Vana'diel, which is segregated into many different regions like the Republic of Bastok and the Federation of Windurst.

The main focus of Final Fantasy XI is the Crystal War, where nations have to come together to face the Shadow Lord and his army who are threatening the realm. This game from the PS2 library is special because it's the first Final Fantasy entry that lets you play online.

5) Final Fantasy VII: Dirge of Cerberus

Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII was a third-person shooter (Image via Square Enix)

Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII was released in 2006 as a third-person game exclusively for the PS2. Even though the game was overlooked by some, it was still an important installment in the franchise. Not only did this game help in expanding on the lore of the franchise, but it also brought a new side story that takes place three years after the events of Final Fantasy VII.

This title was a spinoff with a new protagonist Vincent Valentine, an anti-hero who goes head to head to stop the threats that are looking to destroy the planet. The narrative of Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII dives deep into the themes of forgiveness and redemption, which makes this PS2 title stand out in the Final Fantasy universe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback