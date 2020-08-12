5 best first-person shooter games on PC in 2020

The first-person shooter is one of the most widely popular genres in video games, and some of the most successful games of the past decade, and more, have been FPS games.

The genre grew to popularity with games like Doom, Wolfenstein, and then eventually, Halo. Several publishers and developers in the early 2000s then looked to get in on the action and put out more first-person shooter games, but with varying degrees of success.

Many games were lost in the shuffle amidst industry giants like Halo, Call of Duty, and Battlefield. However, the genre has seen a lot of innovation over the years, and many developers have had their own unique takes.

Here are some of the best first-person shooter games you can play on your PC in 2020

5) Hyper Scape

Hyper Scape is Ubisoft's foray into the battle royale genre with an increased focus on mobility and speed. Often coming off as an arena shooter more than a methodical battle royale, the action comes fast and furious in this game.

There are a few other games that match the speed and ferocity of a match in Hyper Scape. With tonnes of special abilities and power-ups, the player can experiment with many different playstyles and tailor the game according to his/her need.

4) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Warzone

Call of Duty Modern Warfare proved to be the franchise's return to form after fans had grown increasingly cold towards the series. Even after a relatively successful game in Call of Duty WWII, fans had not expected much from the soft reboot of Modern Warfare.

However, the game was a rather brilliant entry in the franchise, with a much more "boots-on-the-ground" approach than some predecessors. Modern Warfare by itself is a fantastic game but the addition of Warzone, a free-to-play battle royale, makes the package a must-have for fans of the genre.

3) Valorant

After conquering the world of gaming with League of Legends, Riot Games is now looking to dominate the competitive/esports space in arena shooters as well, with Valorant.

Valorant is a breath of fresh air amongst the frantic pacing of modern first-person shooters and demands a more methodical style of play than usual FPS affairs today. The game gives players the option to pick one of several characters or Agents, each with their own kit of special abilities and power-ups.

2) Apex Legends

Apex Legends is a fantastic first-person shooter battle royale from Respawn Entertainment, the makers of Titanfall. EA and the developers decided that their efforts would be better justified in developing a free-to-play battle royale rather than a sequel to Titanfall.

The result was a fantastic, fast-paced first-person shooter BR set in the Titanfall universe. The game is extremely responsive and fast, as players have come to expect from Respawn, and the lore is one of the best aspects of Apex Legends as well.

1) Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal had all the makings of a fantastic game even before the game had come out. id Software had knocked it out of the park with 2016's Doom, and public opinion suggested that id could simply do no wrong after such a fantastic offering.

The public was ultimately proven right, as somehow, the developers managed to upstage themselves and deliver an even more aggressive, brutal, and faster experience.

Doom Eternal, is hands-down, one of the best gaming experiences of 2020 and one that should not be missed by fans of the genre.