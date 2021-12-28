5 best free Battle Royale games like PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire for phones

PUBG Mobile Lite and Garena Free Fire have amassed a staggering user base in a short period of time. Both games are nothing short of a viral phenomenon, especially the latter that has registered over one billion installs in the Play Store.

Both Garena Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite have many distinguishable features and some fundamental similarities. They are free-to-play battle royale shooters meant to be played on smartphones with low-end specs.

However, if the players want to try any other BR game, they can find various "free of cost" alternatives on the mobile platforms. Readers can find a list of the best free BR games like Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite in the next part.

Listing the suitable free-to-play alternatives for PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire

1) PUBG Mobile and its variants

Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

If users are looking for an upgrade from PUBG Mobile Lite, PUBG Mobile is the go-to option. The latter has way better graphics and additional features when compared with the former.

In the case of Free Fire players, the only reason to choose PUBG Mobile should be the realistic battlefield experience. Users can also get better gun mechanics and graphics with PUBG Mobile.

2) Call of Duty: Mobile

COD Mobile's scorestreaks, operator skills, and loadouts make the more intense (Image via Activision)

When it comes to providing the authentic FPS experience along with an engaging BR mode, COD Mobile is arguably the best option available. Players with medium or high-end devices can enjoy the famous MP maps from other popular COD titles.

Players who have played PUBG Mobile Lite or Free Fire for a long time can find some COD Mobile features unique that make it more immersive. Features like gunsmith loadouts, operator skills, scorestreaks and more add to the action.

3) PUBG: New State

PUBG New State offers a futuristic BR experience (Image via PUBG New State)

The latest PUBG game for smartphones is a more futuristic iteration of the original shooter. There are plenty of features in PUBG: New State like additional VFX, unique HUD, futuristic gadgets, and more, which make the game a superior alternative to both Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite.

4) Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

There are RPG-like elements in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier (Image via SQUARE ENIX Co., Ltd.)

The mobile game edition of the famous Final Fantasy, FFVII: The First Soldier, serves as a prequel to Final Fantasy VII. It is a unique BR shooter and pretty different from most other games on this list as it offers RPG-like elements. Players can equip weapons, don swords, and summon monsters for themselves in a match.

5) ScarFall - The Royale Combat

ScarFall - The Royale Combat is a decent low-end alternative (Image via XSQUADS Tech Private Limited)

ScarFall is the last game on this list that is similar to Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite. Players who don't own fancy smartphones should go for "ScarFall - The Royale Combat," as it is meant for low-end smartphones. The game also features similar gun mechanics and game physics like Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha