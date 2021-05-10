5 best Free Fire character abilities for aggressive gameplay

Garena Free Fire is known for its face-paced action combined with strategy. The characters in the game have unique abilities that, if used properly, can give players an edge when it comes to online gameplay.

Playing aggressively in order to maximize the kill count can be a good strategy, but this can also mess with a player's Kill-to-Death ratio (K\D ratio). With a large number of characters to choose from in Free Fire, it can be hard to choose the right one for aggressive gameplay.

This article will take a look at character abilities best suited for aggressive gameplay.

What are the best character abilities in Free Fire for aggressive gameplay?

#1 - Drop the Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok's powerful active ability is called Drop the Beat. The ability, in its most basic form, emits a 5m aura that increases his ally's speed by 10% and recovers 5 HP per second for five seconds in level 1.

DJ Alok's skill level can be raised by using fragments. Drop the Beat, at level 6 raises ally movement speed by 15% and recovers 5 HP per second for 10 seconds.

#2 - Riptide Rhythm

Riptide Rhythm is Skyler's active ability. This power, in its default state, generates a sonic wave that damages five Gloo Walls within 50 meters.

On the other hand, each Gloo Wall Skyler deploys increases HP recovery by 4 points. Riptide Rhythm has a 60-second cooldown and is useful for aggressive players, especially in Clash Squad mode.

#3 - Camouflage

Wukong in Free Fire

Wukong's active ability is called Camouflage, and at its base level, level 1, the player can turn into a bush for 10 seconds. The cool down time for this ability is 300 seconds.

When the player enters battle and engages an enemy, the transformation is stopped, and the cool down is reset after defeating an opponent. Wukong's abilities increase as he levels up, and they come in handy in close-range combat.

#4 - Sustained Raids

Jota in Free Fire

Jota, a parkour expert, and stuntman possess the passive ability called Sustained Raids.

At level 1, it instantly restores 25 HP with each SMG or Shotgun kill and has a five-second cooldown. Sustained Raids will restore 40 HP with any shotgun or SMG kill at the highest level (level 6).

#5 - Bushido

Hayato possesses a skill called Bushido which is a passive ability. This power increases the enemy's armor penetration by 7.5 percent for every 10 percent reduction in the player's HP at its default level.

At its maximum stage, Bushido increases the enemy's armor penetration by 10 percent for every 10 percent decrease in the overall HP of the player.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

