5 best legendary emotes in Free Fire as of May 2021

Emotes are one of the best elements of Free Fire that help players to coordinate with their teammates on the battlefield. Meanwhile, others use emotes to assert their superiority over their opponents after defeating them.

The game has a large selection of emotes, with legendary emotes being one of the most demanded ones. As of May, there are a total of 17 legendary emotes available in the game, and this article lists the best of them.

Which are the best legendary emotes in Free Fire as of May 2021?

#1 - Eat my dust

Eat my dust emote in Free Fire

The "Eat my dust" emote is a legendary emote that was first available in a Top Up event in Free Fire. Players had to top up a certain amount of diamonds and then claim this emote for free from the events section.

Currently, in May, players have an opportunity to get this legendary emote as a grand prize from the Emote Party event in Free Fire.

#2 - FFWC Throne

One of the best emotes in the game is the FFWC Throne emote. This is also uncommon due to its high price and was last seen in a special offer event a few months ago.

When activated, this emote builds a golden throne out of thin air on which the player sits with a king-like gesture.

#3 - Doggie

This is a legendary emote that only a few people might have purchased. The Doggie emote, which was introduced at a special event, is a great emote in which players celebrate and dance with a puppy.

The Doggie emote was available on the international servers for quite some time, but it took a little longer for it to make its way to the Indian one. Now, it is available in the Emote Party event, where players can try out their luck again to get this emote.

#4 - Booyah!

Booyah! emote in Free Fire

The Booyah! emote is one of the most popular emotes in the game, which showcases the winner's celebration style. When the emote is played, the font "BOOYAH!" emerges from the ground, with the player posing with a victorious gesture.

The emote description in the game states:

"The Desire of every survivor!"

#5 - Top DJ

Top DJ emote in Free Fire

Top DJ is one of the best emotes of all time because it displays props (a hovering DJ console) while displaying the action. This is dedicated to DJ Alok's character and bundle, but it can also be purchased separately for a hefty price of 599 diamonds.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the opinion of the writer. What may seem best to one may not be the same for others.

