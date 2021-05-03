Chrono vs K: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge after the OB27 update?

The Factory Challenge is one of Free Fire's custom room challenges created by prominent YouTube content creators.

In this challenge, two players land on the roof of the Factory, a place on the Bermuda map, to compete without looting any utilities. For combat, they can only use their fists or melee weapons.

Before taking on the Factory Challenge, players can choose from a variety of characters. This article pits two Free Fire characters, Chrono and K, against each other to see who is a better choice for this mode after the OB27 update.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and K in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Ability: Time Turner

Skill type: Active

Chrono's capacity at its default level generates a force field that prevents enemies from dealing 600 damage. The player can also shoot opponents when within the force field.

The player's movement speed has also improved by 5%, and the effects last just three seconds, with a 200-second cooldown.

Time Turner, at its most potent, increases the player's movement speed by 15%. The results last eight seconds and have a 170-second cooldown.

K (Captain Booyah)

K in Free Fire

Ability: Master of All

Skill type: Active

K's Master of All skill grants players 50 points of EP. When in jiu-jitsu mode, allies within a 6m radius will earn a 500% increase in EP conversion rate. When in psychology mode, the character can immediately recover 2 EP every three seconds, up to a limit of 100 EP.

It takes three seconds for the mode switch cooldown. K recovers 2 EP every 2 seconds up to a maximum level of 150 EP at his top level.

Verdict

After the OB27 update, Chrono has a considerable cooldown time, whereas the mode switching cooldown time of K has reduced. This also impacts their performances in the Factory Challenge.

Chrono's ability is good for this mode as it provides players an increment in speed, which is quite helpful during fistfights.

However, K's psychology mode is more beneficial as it offers automatic EP restoration, which ultimately converts into HP. Hence, it gives players a suitable HP advantage on the ground.

Therefore, it is safe to say that after the OB27 update, K is a better character to pick for the Factory Challenge.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria.

