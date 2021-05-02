Chrono vs Jai after OB27 update: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge?

The Factory Challenge in Free Fire is a fun custom room challenge that offers two players land on the Factory roof (a spot on the Bermuda map) and battle with fists or melee weapons. For this challenge, players can use any Free Fire character.

This article compares Jai and Chrono, two of the more popular characters in the game, to see who is the right character for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Jai in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Ability: Time Turner

Skill: Active

Chrono's skill Time Turner creates a force field that stops enemies from doing 600 damage at its default stage. When inside the force field, the player has the ability to fire at enemies. The player's movement pace has also increased by 5%.

The results will only last for three seconds and has a 200-second cooldown.

At the maximum level, Time Turner increases the player's movement speed by 15%. The results last eight seconds and have a cooldown of 170 seconds.

Jai

Jai in Free Fire

Ability: Raging Reload

Skill: Passive

Jai's Raging Reload ability quickly reloads by 30 percent after knocking down an opponent. However, this reloading capacity is only available on AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG guns. He reloads instantly by 45 percent at his maximum speed.

Verdict

Jai has a fantastic ability to reload weapons quickly. However, it would be ineffective since players in the Factory Challenge will only use melee weapons and their fists.

Hence, Chrono is a much better character to use for the Factory Challenge. He will grant the player increased running speed and a protective shield, which will come in handy when battling an enemy on the Factory's roof.

Therefore, it is better to say that Chrono is a far better character to use than Jai for the Factory Challenge even after the OB27 update.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria.

