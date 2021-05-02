5 best Free Fire characters for the Clash Squad mode in May 2021

Clash Squad is one of Free Fire's most-played arcade modes. Based on their gameplay, players can use any character in this mode.

After the OB27 update, Garena introduced two new characters to Free Fire, Xayne and Maro. Players can now choose from 39 different characters from the loadout in Free Fire.

This article lists the best and most potent characters for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire as of May 2021.

What are the best characters for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire as of May 2021?

#1 - DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok possesses the active ability called Drop the Beat. This power creates a 5m aura that raises the alliance movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds at its base stage. He is a perfect skill for aggressive players in Clash Squad mode.

DJ Alok can be leveled up with the help of fragments. Drop the Beat's highest stage raises ally travel speed by 15% and restores 5 HP/s for 10 seconds.

#2 - Skyler

Skyler in Free Fire

Skyler has the active ability known as Riptide Rhythm. Its default state produces a sonic wave that damages five gloo walls within 50 meters.

Each gloo wall deployed increases HP recovery by four points. Riptide Rhythm has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

Meanwhile, sonic waves can cause damage to gloo walls within a 100m radius at the maximum level. Aside from that, the rise in HP recovery begins with nine points. Around the same time, the cooldown is reduced to 40 seconds.

#3 - Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato is a legendary samurai with the passive skill Bushido, according to the game's description.

The player's armor penetration will improve by 7.5 percent with every 10% decrease in maximum HP after equipping the character.

At the highest level of the skill, armor penetration increases by 10% for every 10% decrease in maximum HP.

#4 - Jota

Sustained Raids is a skill that Jota possesses. This skill immediately restores 25 HP at the most basic stage after each kill with an SMG or a shotgun. The cooldown time for this skill is five seconds.

At the highest level, Sustained Raids recovers 40 HP for each kill with an SMG or a shotgun.

#5 - Chrono

Chrono's skill Time Turner generates a force field that prevents enemies from dealing 600 damage. The player can also shoot at opponents when within the force field. The player's movement speed has also improved by 5%.

The effects can last just three seconds and have a 200-second cooldown.

Time Turner, at its most powerful stage, increases the player's movement speed by 15%. The results last eight seconds and have a 170-second cooldown.

Special mentions: Antonio, K, Jai

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

