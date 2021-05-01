DJ Alok vs Hayato after OB27 update: Which Free Fire character is better for ranked matches?

The most appealing game mode for Free Fire players is its rank pushing feature, also known as the ranked mode. It encourages them to grind the game and drives them to advance up the rank tiers.

Choosing the right character is often necessary when rank pressing, allowing players to give their all on the battlefield. DJ Alok and Hayato are two of the game's most famous characters, and players often pit them against each other to see who is the best.

This article compares the two characters' skills in Free Fire to determine which one is best for rank pushing.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

Ability: Bushido

Hayato has the passive skill called Bushido. For a 10% drop in maximum HP at the character's base level, the player's armor penetration improves by 7.5 percent.

Hayato's armor penetration improves by 10% with every 10% drop in overall HP as he goes to level 6.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Ability: Drop the Beat

DJ Alok possesses an active ability known as Drop the Beat. This power creates a 5m aura that raises ally movement speed by 10% and recovers 5 HP/s for 5 seconds at its base stage.

At its maximum stage, Drop the Beat raises alliance movement speed by 15% and recovers HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Verdict

While both Hayato and DJ Alok are strong characters in Free Fire, the latter is a better choice for rank pushing.

Alok's ability offers continuous HP recovery and increased ally movement speed, which is incredibly useful for the fast-paced and intense combats in the ranked mode. Hayato's ability only increases the enemy's armor penetration while having no HP protection.

As a result of his HP advantage and improved usability, DJ Alok is a better option for rank pushing in Free Fire even after the OB27 update.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

