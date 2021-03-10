5 best Free Fire characters with active abilities after the addition of Skyler

Garena recently added a new character named Skyler to Free Fire. Although the character was released with Shirou during the OB26 update, he was made accessible to players yesterday.

Skyler joins a host of characters who possess active abilities in Free Fire. This article lists some of the best characters with active abilities after the addition of Skyler.

What are the best Free Fire characters possessing active abilities after the addition of Skyler?

#1 - DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat. At its base level, this ability creates a 5m aura which increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

At its maximum level, Drop the Beat increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

#2 - K (Captain Booyah)

K has an active ability called Master of All. In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, allies within a 6m radius get a 500% boost in the EP conversion rate. In the Psychology mode, the ability recovers 2 EP every 3 seconds up to 100 EP. The mode switch cooldown is 20 seconds.

#3 - Chrono

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. At its base level, this ability can create a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. Players can shoot at opponents while inside the force field. Their movement speed also increases by 15%.

This ability also increases ally movement speed by 10% increase, with the effects lasting four seconds. The effects have a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At the maximum level, Time Turner increases the player's movement speed by 30%. It also increases ally movement speed by 15%. All the effects last for 15 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

#4 - Skyler

Skylar in Free Fire

Skyler as an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. At its base level, this ability can unleash a sonic wave that can damage 5 gloo walls within 50m.

Each gloo wall deployed results in an increase in HP recovery, beginning from 4 points. This ability, however, has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

#5 - A124

A124 in Free Fire

A124 has an active ability called Thrill of Battle. At its base level, this ability quickly converts 25 EP (Energy Points) into HP (Health Points), with a cooldown of 90 seconds.

At its highest level, Thrill of Battle can convert 50 EP into HP with a much lesser cooldown of 60 seconds.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.