5 best Free Fire characters with active abilities in February 2021

Garena Free Fire is one of the unique competitive games in the mobile gaming community.

Unlike other smartphone games in the BR genre, Free Fire has characters with unique abilities that offer the player a virtual battlefield advantage. These skills are split into two categories: active and passive.

This article lists some of the best Free Fire characters with active abilities.

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking. This list reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

Characters having the best active abilities in Free Fire in 2021

#1 DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok's active, called Drop the Beat, generates a 5m aura that replenishes the HP of players and allies within the circle. It not only boosts health but also increases the ally's pace of movement.

#2 K (Captain Booyah)

K has one of the unique abilities in Free Fire. It increases the maximum EP of the player by 50. Also, it has two different modes:

Jiu-jitsu mode: Increases the EP conversion rate of allies within 6m by 500%.

Psychology mode: Recovers two EP every two seconds up to 150 EP.

There is a cooldown period of 20 seconds when switching between the modes.

#3 Chrono

Chrono has an ability called Time-Turner that helps him block enemy damage by building a force field. The player can also shoot enemies from inside the force field.

The player and his/her allies will respectively get a 15 percent and 10 percent boost in movement speeds when within this force field. His ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

#4 Steffie

Steffie in Free Fire

Steffie has an ability called Painted Refuge. At her initial level 1 ability, she can create graffiti that reduces explosive damage by 15% and bullet damage by 5% for 5 seconds. The CD lasts for 45 seconds, and the effects do not stack.

Steffie can create graffiti at her maximum level, reducing explosive damage by 25% and bullet damage by 5% for 10 seconds.

#5 Shirou

Shirou in Free Fire

Shirou has an ability called Damage Delivered. At his initial level, when the enemy hits the user within an 80m radius, the attacker is marked for six seconds (only visible to the user).

The first shot on marked enemies has 50% additional armor penetration damage. He has a cooldown of 35 seconds.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.