5 best Free Fire characters for beginners in 2021

Free Fire has a number of features that distinguish it from other battle royale games on the mobile platform. One of them is the availability of characters who have special abilities that aid players on the battleground.

There are currently 35 characters in Garena's battle royale sensation. Each of them, except default characters Nulla and Primis, has unique abilities.

It is always difficult for new players to pick characters in a game. Newcomers are advised to head into a Free Fire match with simple and easily available characters.

This article lists down some of the best characters for beginners in Free Fire.

Note: This is not a list in any particular order and is just a generalized one.

Also read: DJ Alok vs. Hayato: Who is the better character in Free Fire?

Best characters for beginners to use in Free Fire in 2021

#1 Kelly

Advertisement

Kelly is one of the first characters in Free Fire and has a special passive skill called Dash. This ability improves the player's sprinting speed by 1%.

Kelly can be bought from the in-game store for 2000 gold coins or 199 diamonds.

#2 Olivia

Olivia in Free Fire

As Olivia's in-game description reads, she is a chief nurse of a renowned hospital who has a passive ability called Healing Touch. Her ability restores an extra 6HP for the player.

Olivia can also be purchased from the in-game store for 199 diamonds or 2000 gold coins.

#3 Ford

Advertisement

Ford in Free Fire

Ford is one of the first characters in the game and has a passive skill called Iron Will. This ability helps players to reduce damage by 4% when in the blue zone.

Ford can be bought from the in-game store for 2000 gold coins or 199 diamonds.

#4 Nikita

Nikita in Free Fire

Nikita has a passive skill called Firearms Expert. Her base-level ability allows her to reload submachine guns faster by 4%.

Like the other three characters, Nikita can be purchased from the in-game store for 2000 gold coins or 199 diamonds.

#5 Maxim

Advertisement

As his in-game description states, Maxim is a competitive eater. He has a passive skill called Gluttony which allows him to consume med kits quicker by 2%.

The character can be bought from the in-game store for 8000 gold coins.

Also Read: Best sniper rifles in Free Fire in January 2021