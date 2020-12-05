5 best Free Fire characters for Clash Squad mode

Free Fire has several features that make it stand out from other battle royale games on the mobile platform. One of the outstanding features of this title is the availability of characters with unique abilities that help players on the virtual battleground.

There are currently 34 characters in Free Fire. All of them, except Primis (formerly Adam) and Nulla (formerly Eve), have special abilities.

The Clash squad mode is one of the most popular arcade modes available in the game. This article lists the best characters available in Free Fire for the Clash Squad mode.

Note: This list is not in any particular order. It is a generalized list of the best characters that can help players in the ranked mode.

Also read: Free Fire: Three best characters in the game

Top 5 Free Fire characters for Clash Squad mode

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Advertisement

DJ Alok has an active ability called "Drop the Beat," which can create a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

His ability is best suited for aggressive players in the ranked mode and can be boosted up to level six using character level-up cards. The max level provides the ability to increase the ally movement speed by 15% and restores the HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

DJ Alok's ability will come in handy while having close combats with opponents in the Clash Squad mode.

2) Jai

Jai in Free Fire

As his character description states, Jai is a decorated SWAT commander with the capacity of reloading a gun's magazine automatically by 30% after knocking down an opponent. However, this reloading capability is limited to guns that fall under the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG classes.

The reloading speed of guns is crucial in the Clash Squad mode as the guns play an important role in close quarter combats.

Advertisement

3) Kapella

Kapella in Free Fire

Kapella is one of the great choices for the Clash Squad mode. As her in-game description states, Kapella is a pop singer who has an impressive passive ability called "Healing Song."

Kapella's ability allows her to increase the effects of healing items and skills by 10%. Her ability also reduces the ally HP loss when down by 20%. This character's healing factor will allow players to regenerate their HP faster while exchanging bullets with enemies.

4) Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato is a legendary Samurai who has a passive ability called "Bushido." After equipping this character, the player's armor penetration increases by 7.5% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP. Once leveled up to six, the armor penetration increases by 10% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP.

His defensive abilities are best to use in the Clash Squad mode.

5) Jota

Jota in Free Fire

Advertisement

Jota has a primary level passive ability called "Sustained Raids." This ability instantly restores 25HP with every SMG or Shotgun kill at a short cooldown of five seconds. At his maximum potential (level six), he will help regain 40HP with each such elimination.

Jota has one of the most great abilities for assisting aggressive and passive players during Clash Squad matches, instantly recovering the HP of players with each kill.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.