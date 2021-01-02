5 best Free Fire characters for the Clash Squad mode in January 2021

Free Fire is one of the most popular titles in the battle royale community. It is also one of the most widely-played games worldwide.

The Clash Squad mode is a popular arcade match type and players often like to push rank tiers in this mode. The characters available in Free Fire are of great assistance while playing this mode.

This article lists some of the best characters suitable for the Clash Squad mode.

Note: This list is not in any particular order. It is a generalized list.

5 most potent characters for Clash Squad in Free Fire this year

#1 - Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono is probably one of the most potent characters for the Clash Squad mode. He has an impressive active ability, Time Turner, capable of blocking 600 damage by creating a force field.

It also increases the movement speed of Chrono and his allies when inside the force field.

#2 - DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok's active ability, Drop the Beat, is advantageous for the Clash Squad mode as it creates a 5m aura that replenishes the HP of players and allies within that radius.

It also boosts the ally movement speed significantly.

#3 - Jai

Jai in Free Fire

Jai is a decorated SWAT commander who has a passive ability called Raging Reload. It automatically reload guns 30% quicker after knocking down an opponent. The reloading speed of guns is crucial in the Clash Squad mode as guns play an important role in close-quarter combats.

However, his ability only allows him to reload weapons like ARs, Pistols, SMGs, and SGs.

#4 - Kapella

Kapella in Free Fire

Kapella has a passive ability called Healing Song. It increases the healing items' and skills' effects by 10%, and can reduce the ally HP loss significantly when they have low HP.

At her maximum potential, level six, Kapella's abilities are majorly enhanced.

#5 - Jota

Jota is one of the most beneficial characters for intense gunfights as he can restore HPs instantly with every shotgun or SMG kill due to his passive ability, Sustained Raids.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.