5 best Free Fire characters in February 2021

Free Fire has 35 characters for players to choose from. Each of them, except Primis and Nulla, possesses a unique ability that gives the player a significant advantage in a match.

This article takes a look at 5 of the best characters in Garena Free Fire as of February 2021.

Note: This is not a list in any particular order, but a generalized list of the best characters that can help the ranked mode.

Most potent and powerful characters in Free Fire

#1 DJ Alok

Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok's active ability, Drop the Beat, creates an aura of 5m while increasing ally movement speed by 15% and restoring five HP for 10 seconds. However, the effects cannot be stacked.

#2 Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono has an impressive ability called Time Turner that allows him to block damage from enemies by creating a force field. The character can also shoot at opponents from inside the force field.

During skill activation, he gets a 15% increase in movement speed while his allies get a 10% increment in movement speed. His ability has a cooldown period of 50 seconds, and it sees a major boost when leveled up.

#3 K (Captain Booyah)

K in Free Fire

K has one of the most unique abilities in Free Fire. It increases the maximum EP of the player by 50. It also has two different modes:

Jiu-jitsu mode: Increases the EP conversion rate of allies within 6m by 500%.

Psychology mode: Recovers two EP every two seconds up to 150 EP.

There is a cooldown period of 20 seconds when switching between the modes.

#4 Jota

Jota character in Free Fire

Jota has a primary-level passive ability called Sustained Raids. Using this ability, he can restore a certain amount of HP instantly with every Shotgun or SMG kill.

This ability is useful for aggressive players in ranked mode matches.

#5 Kapella

Kapella in Free Fire

Kapella is a pop singer with a passive ability called Healing Song. This ability increases the effects of healing items and skills by 10%. Her power can also reduce ally HP loss when they are low in HP.

At her maximum level of six, her abilities see a significant boost.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be to someone else.