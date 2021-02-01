5 best Free Fire characters in February 2021

Free Fire has 35 characters for players to choose from. Each of them, except Primis and Nulla, possesses a unique ability that gives the player a significant advantage in a match.
This article takes a look at 5 of the best characters in Garena Free Fire as of February 2021.
Note: This is not a list in any particular order, but a generalized list of the best characters that can help the ranked mode.
Most potent and powerful characters in Free Fire
#1 DJ Alok
DJ Alok's active ability, Drop the Beat, creates an aura of 5m while increasing ally movement speed by 15% and restoring five HP for 10 seconds. However, the effects cannot be stacked.
#2 Chrono
Chrono has an impressive ability called Time Turner that allows him to block damage from enemies by creating a force field. The character can also shoot at opponents from inside the force field.
During skill activation, he gets a 15% increase in movement speed while his allies get a 10% increment in movement speed. His ability has a cooldown period of 50 seconds, and it sees a major boost when leveled up.
#3 K (Captain Booyah)
K has one of the most unique abilities in Free Fire. It increases the maximum EP of the player by 50. It also has two different modes:
Jiu-jitsu mode: Increases the EP conversion rate of allies within 6m by 500%.
Psychology mode: Recovers two EP every two seconds up to 150 EP.
There is a cooldown period of 20 seconds when switching between the modes.
#4 Jota
Jota has a primary-level passive ability called Sustained Raids. Using this ability, he can restore a certain amount of HP instantly with every Shotgun or SMG kill.
This ability is useful for aggressive players in ranked mode matches.
#5 Kapella
Kapella is a pop singer with a passive ability called Healing Song. This ability increases the effects of healing items and skills by 10%. Her power can also reduce ally HP loss when they are low in HP.
At her maximum level of six, her abilities see a significant boost.
Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be to someone else.Published 01 Feb 2021, 11:09 IST