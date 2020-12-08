5 best Free Fire characters after the OB25 update

Free Fire has several features that differentiate it from other mobile battle royale games. One of these features is the availability of characters with unique abilities that give the player an advantage on the virtual battleground.

There are currently 34 characters in Free Fire. All of them, except Primis (formerly Adam) and Nulla (formerly Eve), have special abilities.

It will be interesting to see how the new character Chrono will fit when he arrives in the game with Operation Chrono. Till then, this article lists the best characters in Free Fire after the OB25 update.

Note: This is not a list in any particular order. It is a generalized list of the best characters that can help the ranked mode.

Five best characters in Free Fire after the OB25 update

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok has an active ability, called Drop the Beat, that creates a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

This character is best-suited to aggressive players in the ranked mode and can be boosted to level 6 with character level-up cards. The max level provides an increase in ally movement speed by 15% and restores the HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

2) K (Captain Booyah)

K in Free Fire

K is a professor and jiu-jitsu expert who has an active ability called Master of All, allowing him to increase his max EP by 50.

In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increase in the EP conversion rate. Meanwhile, in the psychology mode, he can recover 2 EP every three seconds with up to 100 EP. The mode-switch CD takes around 20 seconds.

He is the first character in Free Fire to have two skillsets in one ability.

3) Kelly The Swift

Kelly The Swift

Kelly was recently re-introduced in Free Fire with a much more powerful and upgraded version called Kelly The Swift.

This upgraded version has a passive ability called Deadly Velocity, activated after seven seconds of sprinting. When in use, the first one-shot on targets inflicts damage of 110% and lasts five seconds.

4) Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato is a legendary samurai with a passive ability called Bushido. After equipping the character, the player's armor penetration increases by 7.5% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP. Once leveled up to six, the armor penetration increases by 10% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP.

This ability is handy for passive as well as aggressive players while playing both ranked and non-ranked matches.

5) Kapella

Kapella in Free Fire

As her in-game description states, Kapella is a pop singer who has an impressive passive ability called "Healing Song."

Kapella's ability allows her to increase the effects of healing items and skills by 10%. Her ability also reduces the ally HP loss when down by 20%.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one person may not be so to someone else.