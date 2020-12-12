5 best Free Fire characters for solo vs. squad

Free Fire has several features that make it stand out from other battle royale games on the mobile platform. One of its outstanding features is the availability of characters with unique abilities that help players on the virtual battleground.

There are currently 34 characters in Free Fire. All of them, except Primis (formerly Adam) and Nulla (once Eve), have special abilities.

Players often like to play solo vs. squad matches in Free Fire, which challenges a player's credibility and skill, as facing a squad alone is never easy.

This article lists down the best characters in Free Fire to help players significantly in this mode.

Note: This list is not in any particular order. It is a generalized list of the best characters that can help players in solo vs squad matches.

Five most potent characters for solo vs squad matches in Free Fire

#1 - DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat, which can create a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

He can be boosted up to level six using character level-up cards. The max level increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores the HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

DJ Alok's ability will come in handy while facing squads. It increases the speed of the individual and heals the player continuously for a certain period.

#2 - Kapella

Kapella is a pop singer who has an impressive passive ability called Healing Song.

Kapella's ability in Free Fire allows her to increase the effects of healing items and skills by 10%. Her power also reduces ally's HP loss when down by 20%. This character's healing factor will allow players to regenerate their HP faster while exchanging bullets with enemies.

Kapella's ability is not only limited to allies but also to heal herself. Hence, she is a great option to use while playing solo vs. squad matches.

#3 - Jota

Jota in Free Fire

Jota has a primary level passive ability called Sustained Raids. This ability instantly restores 25HP with every SMG or Shotgun kill at a short cooldown of five seconds. At his maximum potential (level six), he will help regain 40HP with each such eliminations.

Jota has one of the most remarkable abilities for assisting aggressive players, instantly recovering the HP of players with each kill.

#4 - Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato is a legendary Samurai in Free Fire who has a passive ability called Bushido. After equipping this character, the player's armor penetration increases by 7.5% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP. Once leveled up to six, the armor penetration increases by 10% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP.

His defensive abilities are best to use while playing solo vs. squad games.

#5 - Dasha

Dasha is the most recent addition to the list of Free Fire characters. She has a passive ability called Partying On.

Her ability reduces the damage taken from falls by 30% and reduces the recovery time from 60%. There is also a 6% reduction in the recoil build-up, and the maximum recoil is reduced by the same percentage.

At the highest level, the attributes are affected by 50%, 80%, 10%, and 10%, respectively.

She is an excellent choice for players who love to play solo games, as her powers are versatile and potent.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.